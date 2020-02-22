The towering Kyle Jamieson had a dream Test debut for New Zealand with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, winning glowing praise from India on day one of the first Test in Wellington on Friday. India were struggling at 122 for five when rain swept in at tea to wash out the final session, after the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson had taken three for 38. Jamieson, who further repaid the selectors' faith with an excellent catch in the deep to remove Agarwal, was called in to the New Zealand squad as cover during Neil Wagner's paternity leave. While not as quick as Wagner, the 25-year-old used his height to extract extra bounce that troubled the Indian top order. He described capturing the key wicket of Kohli, the world's top-ranked batsman for two as "massive". It continued a below-par tour of New Zealand for the Indian captain whose top score was 51 in the first one-day international, and five times he has failed to reach 20. Jamieson removed Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 and then outsmarted Kohli in a nine-ball burst before lunch. Jamieson added to his wicket tally after lunch with another fuller delivery that Hanuma Vihari (seven) edged to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, and he showed his safe hands to catch Agarwal for 34 after the Indian opener top-edged Trent Boult to long leg. (LIVE SCORECARD)