New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: India Look For Improved Showing After Sluggish Start

Updated:22 February 2020 03:34 IST

NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India were struggling at 122 for five when rain swept in at tea to wash out the final session on Day 1.

NZ Vs IND LIVE Score: Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 38 when the rain set in on Day 1. © AFP

The towering Kyle Jamieson had a dream Test debut for New Zealand with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, winning glowing praise from India on day one of the first Test in Wellington on Friday. India were struggling at 122 for five when rain swept in at tea to wash out the final session, after the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson had taken three for 38. Jamieson, who further repaid the selectors' faith with an excellent catch in the deep to remove Agarwal, was called in to the New Zealand squad as cover during Neil Wagner's paternity leave. While not as quick as Wagner, the 25-year-old used his height to extract extra bounce that troubled the Indian top order. He described capturing the key wicket of Kohli, the world's top-ranked batsman for two as "massive". It continued a below-par tour of New Zealand for the Indian captain whose top score was 51 in the first one-day international, and five times he has failed to reach 20. Jamieson removed Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 and then outsmarted Kohli in a nine-ball burst before lunch. Jamieson added to his wicket tally after lunch with another fuller delivery that Hanuma Vihari (seven) edged to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, and he showed his safe hands to catch Agarwal for 34 after the Indian opener top-edged Trent Boult to long leg. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 2 Match, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

  • 03:34 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    The weather looks good!

    After rain washed out the final session on the first day in Wellington. It is bright and sunny at the moment.
  • 03:33 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Kyle Jamieson had a dream Test debut!

    New Zealand's tall fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut in white-ball cricket as he finished the first day with three wickets to his name including the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.
  • 03:31 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand. On a rain-hit opening day, New Zealand bowlers proved to be too good for India's top order. 
