It was Shami in the previous game and this time it was Shardul Thakur who brought this game back from the dead. Defending 7 in the final over was a herculean task and somehow he managed to pull out a rabbit off his hat and managed to drag this game into Super Over. Bumrah, unlike the previous game was back at his best and was the star with the ball. Going for just 20 in his 4 and picking up a wicket. Navdeep Saini's penultimate over was the game changing one as he went for just 4 in it and that was the building block of this win. All-in-all, India will be satisfied with their efforts.
Live Score
Chasing 166, New Zealand got off to a pooor start as Munro and Guptill struggled early and they lost the latter. Munro though fought the tough situation out and stitched a 74-run stand, getting his fifty in the process. But in an anti-climatic way the southpaw was run-out courtesy of a super effort from the Indian skipper. Seifert though carried along and it looked like him and Ross Taylor would take his side home. They needed just 7 off the last over but the Kiwis failed to get that and could muster on 6 and banged their chasing car into the woods and are slowly snatching the tag of chokers from South Africa.
Another Super Over and another Super Over heart break for New Zealand. Southee once again fails to defend in the Super Over and for the fourth time in a row, the Kiwis lose a Super Over. It was Rohit Sharma in the first Super Over and it is KL Rahul and Virat Kohli who are the Indian heroes. India make it 4-0, just like they made it 3-0, by winning the Super Over.
Ball 5: Southee to Kohli, Four! Kohli ends it in style! He takes his side 4-0 up! Another win for India in the Super Over. Shorter and on off, Kohli drags his pull through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
Ball 4: Southee to Kohli, 2 runs, This is brilliant! Just brilliant from the skipper. How smart was that? Knows a risk is not needed so he taps it with soft hands towards mid on. The weight on the shot is perfect so two is taken.
Ball 3: Southee to Rahul, OUT! Southee gets Rahul! India can't afford to lose a wicket now. 4 needed in 3 balls. A short one on middle, Rahul pulls, he hits it nicely but flat towards deep square leg. Kuggeleijn takes it. Samson is the new man in.
Ball 2: Southee to Rahul, FOUR! It was Rohit Sharma the last night, this time it is Rahul. A short ball on the body, Rahul pulls it over short fine leg and bags another boundary. 10 from the first two balls. 4 needed in 4 balls.
Ball 1: Southee to Rahul, SIX! That is some way to start the chase! The equation is very easy now, only 8 needed in 5 balls. Full and on middle, it is in the slog. Rahul clears his front leg and whips it high and handsome into the mid-wicket stand.
The New Zealand players are in a huddle and Southee is having a word with his troops as we await to see who it will be for India who walk out for the Super Over. It is going to be KL Rahul and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli who will try and do the job for the hosts. Can they do it? It's going to be KL Rahul who will take the strike.
So this time India need 14 runs to win but they do not have Rohit Sharma, the star from the last Super Over. It is not going to be an easy task for the Indian batters. It will be interesting to see whether Southee who is also the skipper today bowls the Super Over or will he give it to someone else? Remember he was unable to defend 17 in the previous Super Over. It is going to be Southee. The skipper wants to do it for his side and will look to put the last Super Over behind and finally win one for New Zealand.
Ball 6: Bumrah to Munro, 1 run, AN appeal for a catch, the umpire has taken it upstairs to check it is a bump ball. Replays roll in and they show it is fine. A low full toss. Munro looks to play the paddle scoop but ends up hitting it on the bounce to short fine leg. A single taken. NEW ZEALAND END WITH 13. INDIA NEED 14 TO WIN!
Ball 5: Bumrah to Munro, FOUR! Much needed boundary! Good length ball outside off, Munro goes on his back foot and manages to loft if over point for a boundary.
Ball 4: Bumrah to Seifert, OUT! OUT! Caught! This time Seifert departs and India have a wicket. Full outside off, Seifert looks to go over point but does nit time it and the fielder in the deep manages to take it.
Ball 3: Bumrah to Seifert, 2 runs, In air... dropped again! Second drop in the over. A short one. Seifert looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards short fine leg. Rahul goes after it but ends up dropping it. Two taken.
Ball 2: Bumrah to Seifert, Four! FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Seifert goes over covers and gets a boundary as there is no one in the deep there. 6 off the first two balls.
Ball 1: Bumrah to Seifert, 2 runs, Dropped! Tough chance and Iyer cannot take it. Bumrah bangs it in a bit short on middle, Seifert goes for the pulll but mistimes it. It goes behind mid-wicket. Iyer runs behind and gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. 2 taken.
Needing 18 off the last three, New Zealand had Taylor and Seifert, the well-set batters in the crease. But the trio of Bumrah, Saini and Shardul changed the tie completely.
Would you believe it? For the second game running, we are going to the Super Over and New Zealand have once again thrown it away and extended this game. They were cruising and needed just 18 off 18 with two set batsmen but once again they threw it in the final over and have failed to score 7 which was needed. They have scored 6 and this game has gone to Super Over. Shardul Thakur you beauty! Last game it was Shami who defended 9. Shardul has done a tougher job and defended 7 in the last over! Wow! Just wow! The never die attitude of this Indian side has once again taken the game to another Super Over and New Zealand just cannot find a way to get rid of the dilemma called the Super Over.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! IT IS A SUPER OVER! For the second time in a row, India have managed to take it into a Super Over when they seemed down and out. A full ball outside off, it is hit through covers for one. They go for a second but Samson throws it to the keeper and Santner is well short. MATCH TIE!
Scott Kuggeleijn is in now. He won't be on strike. Santner needs to score 1 to take this to Super Over and 2 to win this game. Can he get the couple?
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! 2 needed off the last ball! Shardul Thakur is bowling a gem of an over here! A slower ball, full and on middle, Mitchell looks to loft it over mid off but ends up hitting it high up in the air. Dube settles under it and takes it. Are we in for another Super Over here? Surely not right?
19.4 overs (1 Run) A single! Santner slipped! Mitchell though was not interested. Shorter and on the body, it is pulled through mid-wicket. They take one. Santner looks to turn for the second but is slips. Mitchell though did not want a second.
Mitchell Santner is the new man in and he will be on strike. 3 needed in 3, can he keep his calm and take his side over the line?
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Seifert is short! 3 in 3 needed and a new batter will be on strike. A slower bumper outside off. Mitchell is foxed by the lack of pace. He tries to pull but misses. It goes towards the keeper. The batters look to steal a bye but Rahul hits bull's eye at his end. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and it shows TS is just short.
Big moment in the game! Is Seifert short? Well India are celebrating, the umpire has taken it upstairs.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Mitchell releases the pressure with a lofted drive. Fuller and around off, DM hits it over covers and bags a boundary. 3 needed in 4.
Daryl Mitchell walks out to bat. The new man will have to take the strike as Taylor did not cross the crease.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! That has gone a long, long way in the air... Iyer has taken it. 7 needed in 7. Are New Zealand going to crumble again? They will surely be nervous. Not to forget, they needed 3 in 5 balls in the last game and this time they need 4 more. A full ball on middle, Taylor looks to whip it on the leg side but it goes off the top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Iyer takes a good catch falling forward.
7 needed off 6, surely New Zealand will take it home, right? Or will India once again pull out a rabbit out of the hat and either defend it or drag this game into Super Over? Shardul Thakur will have to do what Mohammed Shami did in the previous game. The big difference is Thakur has 2 runs less to play with.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! It is very full and on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pads. A single taken. Top class over from Saini. Has kept India in the game. 7 needed in 6.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A short one around off, Seifert drags his pull through square leg for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Shorter and outside off, Seifert looks to cut but misses. 8 needed now in 9 balls.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! A top class yorker on the pads. Seifert looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Shorter and on middle, Seifert looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lands safe in the square leg region. Two taken.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, it is jammed out towards mid-wicket.
Navdeep Saini to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Seifert taps it to the leg side and goes for a quick run. Taylor charges and so does Bumrah. The Indian gets to the ball and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Bumrah hits the deck hard on off, Seifert blocks it.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Good length delivery on off, Seifert times it excellently through point and fetches a boundary. Required runs less than the balls remaining now.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close. Fuller on off, Taylor taps it towards point and goes for a quick single. Manish Pandey, one of the best fielders in the side gets to the ball and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Seifert runs it down to third man and gets a single. There is no need to complicate this chase. They can do it with singles.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Seifert pushes it to mid off. Kohli at cover dives and tries to stop the ball but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter slower one on middle, Seifert looks to upper cut it but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, it is slapped through covers for one. Singles will do it for the hosts.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Shorter and around off, Seifert looks to work it on the leg side but there is a leading edge which lands safe on the off side for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, it is guided towards point for one.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball and put away! It is on the shorter side and outside off, Taylor throws his bat at it. Gets it right off the middle and the ball races away to the fence. Runs needed below the balls left to bowl.
Shardul Thakur is back for his third.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but a run! Shorter and around off, Taylor looks to work it on the leg side. He gets a leading edge down to third man for one. Another good over for the hosts. 26 needed from 24.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Shorter and angled into the body, TS looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls beside the stumps. The batters go for one. Kohli picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The fielder from mid off looks to backup but he fumbles but no extra run taken.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever, very clever! This is full and just outside off, it is a full toss. Seifert waits for it and then guides it down to the third man fence.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, this is guided down to third man for two.
15.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Seifert is well in! Not sure why they went upstairs. It is angled into the pads, Taylor looks to flick but is hit on the pads. It rolls beside the pitch. The batters go for one. Bumrah gets to the ball and underarms it onto the stumps. Seifert dives to get in. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that Seifert is well in.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. Seifert looks comfortably in and hence there is no excitement from the Indian players and no nervousness from the Kiwi batter.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Seifert looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.