14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball to end the over. It is outside off and full, Manish strokes it to the right of mid off and keeps the strike.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. Manish looks to pull but misses as the ball goes over his head.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off and middle, Manish glances it wide of long on and calls for two straightaway. This pair is quick between the wickets and manage to get it with ease.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Cross-seam delivery outside off on a length. Manish looks to punch but misses.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on middle, Thakur flicks it towards square leg for a couple.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Thakur punches punches it towards cover for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Pandey plays it to long on and rotates the strike.
Hamish Bennett is back.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Thakur goes inside out. He does not time it well and hence the fielder from long on cleans it up. Two taken. Good evening for Santner. 4-0-26-1, his numbers so far. To add to his three catches.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Pandey strokes it towards point and gets a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, MP punches it to cover.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Pandey defends it.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Thakur plays a lovely cover drive but there is protection in the deep so just a single.
13.1 overs (3 Runs) Floated delivery outside off, Manish looks to drive but gets a fat outside edge which goes through the vacant slip cordon. Hamish Bennett gives it a chase and pulls it back with a slide. The batters get three.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end! Spoils the over completely. Shorter and outside off, Thakur goes back and cuts it past the diving fielder at point who puts in a very lazy dive.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for two.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Thakur is off the mark! He works it through mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) The googly on middle, Thakur looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Very full and on middle, this is hit back towards the bowler.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Thakur guides it towards point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Thakur gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
Shardul Thakur is the new man in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Another one bites the dust! The Kiwis now into the bowling all-rounders even before India have crossed the 100-run mark. It is slightly slower and it lands around off, turns back in. Sunder looks to play it against the turn as he tries to force it through the off side. It hits the inside edge and then onto the stumps. Can the Kiwis keep India to below 130 from here?
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker outside off, Sundar guides it towards point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Pandey pushes it down to long on for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Another edge but this time safe. Tossed and slower around off, Sundar looks to play it on the leg side but gets a leading edge which goes towards short third man. Another excellent over from Ish. Just 4 runs and a wicket of it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Manish pushes it to cover for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Sodhi floats one on off, Pandey defends it.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off and middle, Pandey chips it over the bowler's head and gets a couple.
Washington Sundar walks out to bat.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another sliding tackle but this time the damage is not a serious one and Bruce has done well to hold onto the catch. Another failure for Shivam Dube and he is unable to grab his opportunities. Floated delivery on off, Dube looks to play the big slog sweep from there. He drags it but gets no timing at all. The ball goes high in the air and flies between deep mid-wicket and long on. Daryl Mitchell comes running from deep mid-wicket and Tom Bruce is the man coming from long on. Mitchell slides and looks to get out of the way, Bruce gets to the ball and takes it. Daryl takes him down with a football (soccer) style tackle but Bruce manages to hold onto the catch. Mitchell would have gone onto the referee's book had he been playing football. Coming back to cricket, all's well that ends well and the Kiwis are all smiles. India under the pump now as half their side are back in the hut.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Sodhi gives some air on this leg spinner outside off, Manish punches it to deep cover for a single.