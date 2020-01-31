A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, India are 0/0. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
India Plying XI - Sanju Samson (In for Rohit Sharma), KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar (IN for Ravindra Jadeja), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini (IN Mohammed Shami).
Live Score
New Zealand playing XI - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce (In for Kane Williamson), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell (IN for Colin de Grandhomme), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says they would have bowled first too, it looks a good track though and should stay good throughout. States the wind can play a role and it is about being smart, you should be probably targeting with the wind and not against it. Mentions they have done well so far in this series and want to continue to do well. Also adds they just spoke how about how good the last game was, they haven't had such a game close game recently and it is an opportunity for the ones playing today to carry forward the momentum. Informs they have rested Jadeja, Sharma and Shami and they are replaced by Saini, Sundar and Samson.
New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee says it looks a pretty good surface and it skids on later on. Williamson has a niggle on his shoulder after a dive in the last game, it is nothing serious though. States they showed a lot of improvement in the last game and it is about to keep improving and they hope to do well here. Bruce and Darryle come in for de Grandhomme and Williamson.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. It is not Kane Williamson but Tim Southee who has walked out for the toss and he has the coin in hand. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL!
Pitch Report - Scott Styris and VVS Laxman are doing the pitch report. The latter says it is a nice wicket to bat on, it is rock hard and there is even grass cover. Mentions the dimensions of the boundary will be a challenge for the bowlers, the straight boundaries are longer and the square ones are smaller so the fuller length will be the one to bowl. Scott Styris ends by saying he does not expect a lot of turn and it should come on nicely thorughout the game.
India have wrapped the series up and are now eying a whitewash. Virat Kohli and co. have showed skill, dominance and nerves of steel in the first 3 T20Is and it will be interesting to see if they tinker with the winning combination and if so how many changes they make. New Zealand, on the other hand, haven't been able to hold their nerves in the crucial moments and have some thinking to do. Pride is at stake for the Men in Black and they'll be desperate to get their first win of the series. Can New Zealand end their losing run or will it be India once again? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.