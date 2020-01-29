A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 180, are 88/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Now dabs it to third man and keeps the strike.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kane strokes it to point.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Good length delivery outside off, Williamson waits for it and runs it down to third man for a well-placed boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Jadeja puts down Santner. Not the easiest but not the toughest as well. Slower ball on middle and leg, Santner looks to tuck it on the leg side but getes beaten by the pace. It takes the leading edge and goes behind point. Thakur runs in from deep, Jadeja runs behind from point. He does the difficult part of getting there but he overruns a bit. The ball falls around his chest and he looks to take it with his fingers pointing towards the sky. The ball goes in and comes out of his hand. Bumrah is disappointed. We very rarely see Jadeja dropping catches.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, bowled at 121 kph. Very difficult to pick those from Bumrah. It is outside off, Santner looks to defend but misses.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Williamson drives it to deep cover for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. His first over cost 13 runs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Williamson punches it towards cover for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Santner looks to flick but the ball goes to the leg side off his pads for a leg bye.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, KW strokes it towards cover for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A rare poor effort from Kohli in the field. Short around off, Santner pulls it towards mid-wicket. Kohli there misfields allowing them to take the single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Santner looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Williamson plays it to point for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Good length ball on off, Williamson punches it to the right of the bowler. He does so uppishly but Dube cannot get his hand on the way. Single taken. 14 runs off Dube's over. Pressure releasing one for New Zealand.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd. They have decided to go after Dube here. Length ball on middle and leg, Williamson gets down on one knee and paddles it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
7.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Outside off on a length, Santner cuts it uppishly but it falls short of third man for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Santner pulls it with disdain! Good length ball on off, Santner pulls it over mid-wicket and fetches his first boundary of the game.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Single but a stroke of intent from Willamson. Good length ball around off, Kane comes down the track and lofts it over covers with a flat-bat. There is a man in the deep so just a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Santner strokes it to long on and gets to the other end.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Kane defends it to get through the over. Successful first over from Jadeja. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Williamson punches it towards cover for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Santner glances it to the leg side for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Quicker and turning in. Santner looks to play it on the off side but the ball goes right between the bat and pad but also misses the stump.
Just like India, the Kiwis too are experimenting. They have sent Mitchell Santner up the order.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! Jadeja strikes in his first over. Munro's struggling knock comes to an end. Flatter and straighter on off. Colin comes down the track and looks to flat-bat it on the off side but misses it completely. He is so far down the track that the only reason he looks back is to go to the dugout. Rahul does the easy work and just like India, New Zealand lose both their openers in quick succession.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja starts with a flatter delivery on off, Williamson strokes it to long off and gets a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is on now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery down the leg side, Munro pulls it to short fine leg. 51/1 after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Slower delivery outside off, Munro looks to lift it straight but misses. KL Rahul dives to his right but fails to collect it cleanly. The ball goes past him and into the fence.
Will it be the skipper at Kane Williamson at number 3 or just like India, will they experiment? No experiment from the Kiwis as it is Kane Williamson who walks out at number 3.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Guptill perishes after giving another start. This was not a wicket-taking delivery but Martin has hit it straight to the deep cover fielder. Short ball outside off, Guptill stands tall and cuts it. It goes uppishly towards deep cover. Sanju Samson, the substitute, lunges forward and takes the catch. India are elated and rightly so.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Short ball on middle, Guptill pulls it with utter disdain towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Thakur bowls a short one around middle, Guptill looks to play the upper cut but fails to get any bat on it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Guptill looks to defend but it takes the bottom edge of the bat and rolls just past the off stump. On another day, this could have easily rolled onto the stumps.