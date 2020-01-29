A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 180, are 179/5. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
What a finish from New Zealand. They have managed to score 17 runs off the Super Over and India have a very difficult task of scoring 18 to wrap up the series. Kudos to Williamson and Guptill. They have taken on Bumrah in the Super Over who has had a poor evening. The onus now will be on the Kiwis bowler who will take the ball for the Super Over as the batters have done their job. It will be interesting to see which two batters come out to bat for India. New Zealand are the one in the driver's seat. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the nominated batsmen for the visitors.
Live Score
Ball 6: Bumrah to Guptill, FOUR! Guptill nails it this time! Bumrah once again bowls a full toss on middle and Guptill hammers it across the line. The long on fielder moves across to his right but fails to cut it off. New Zealand end on 17/0!
Ball 5: Bumrah to Williamson, Bye! Swing and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Kane swings at it massively but is beaten. They cross for a bye and there is a near collision between the batsmen.
Ball 4: Bumrah to Williamson, FOUR! The Kiwi skipper is on fire! Bumrah fails to land his yorker and Williamson takes it on the full. He muscles it over extra cover and finds the fence.
Ball 3: Bumrah to Williamson, SIX! Kane is the man! Bumrah once again delivers it full and outside off, Williamson shuffles across the stumps and dispatches it over backward square leg. New Zealand need many more like these.
Ball 2: Bumrah to Guptill, 1 run! UPPISH BUT SAFE! A full toss around off, Guptill goes straight and lofts it over mid off. No timing at all and it doesn't carry to the fielder in the deep. They cross.
Ball 1: Bumrah to Williamson, 1 run! a length ball is angled into the batsman, Williamson swings it over mid-wicket and crosses for one.
Kohli is having a discussion with Ravi Shastri as to who will bowl the super over. Looks like it will be Jasprit Bumrah. Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill are the nominated batsmen for the hosts.
What drama we have just witnessed in the last over. When Taylor hit the six of the first ball of the last over, it looked all over for India. Shami did not give up though as he picked up the wicket of Kane Williamson and gave just a single off the next two balls. Taylor had just a single to take the last ball but missed. Shami did not as the ball went on to hit the stumps and it followed into a super over. Brilliant last over from Mohammed Shami.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Shami has done the unthinkable, especially after being hit for a maximum in the first ball off the over. Folks, we are in for Super Over! Full around off, Taylor looks to play it on the up but ends up getting a thick inside edge which goes onto hit the stumps. What a comeback from Shami! Champion stuff from a champion player.
Rahul has removed his one glove.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Play and miss again but this time they steal a bye. Back of a length outside off, Seifert throws his bat at it but misses. Taylor shows awareness and calls for a run straightaway. Rahul tries to score a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. More importantly a dot ball. Back of a length outside off, Seifert throws his bat at it but misses.
Tim Seifert is coming out to the middle. Can he finish things off for his side?
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Is there a twist in the tale here. Williamson depart after playing a wonderful innings. Back of a length around off, Williamson looks to play it over point but the ball zips off the surface and kisses the outside edge of the bat which goes to the right of the keeper. Rahul takes it and goes down on the ground. 2 needed off 4 now.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Taylor strokes it to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goodbye. That looks to be the end of the game here. Shami looks for the blockhole but misses and delivers a crispy full toss on off. Taylor gets under it and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Mohammed Shami will bowl the final over. 3-0-25-0 are his figures.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Taylor flicks it to the leg side for a single. 9 needed off the last over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker. This is a very good yorker but Williamson does really well to dig it out towards point and gets a single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot from Williamson. He has smartly and by talent taken on Bumrah in this game. Full on middle, Kane gets on his back foot and flicks it fine down the leg side. Samson runs to his right and puts in a dive to save but fails to do so.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss now on off. Misses his yorker this time. Taylor flicks it to the leg side for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right in the gap. Full and closer to the off pole this time. Taylor this time manages to get bat on ball and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Full outside off, Ross looks to flick it on the leg side but misses.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Williamson flicks it to the leg side for a single. 20 needed off the last 2.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, Kane pulls it but does not time it at all. Works in his favor as it falls short of the man at deep mid-wicket. Won't get the second this time though.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower and flighted outside off, Williamson punches it wide of long off and calls for two straightaway. They put the pressure on the fielder and that's the reason the throw from the fielder is a poor one at the keeper's end. That is what pressure does.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Loopy delivery on middle, Williamson sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball outside off, Taylor bends on his knees and looks to sweep but it goes off the inside half of the bat and goes towards square leg. A single taken.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good throw from the keeper and it might have been close. Flatter one on middle, Taylor works it to the deep mid-wicket region and takes off for a couple. The fielder has a shy the bowler's end but it is a wide throw allowing Williamson to make it back.
Yuzvendra Chahal will finish his quota. 3-0-27-1 are his figures.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Williamson flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Rohit Sharma fails to back up cleanly allowing them to take the second. 14 off Bumrah's over and New Zealand need 29 off 18 balls now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Bumrah. This is a perfect yorker on middle, Williamson cannot do much but just dig it out.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that hat-trick of boundaries. Bumrah under the sword here. Full on off, Williamson goes over covers and connects well this time to get another boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another very good shot from Williamson. Looks like he has read and picked out Bumrah. Full outside off, Williamson lofts his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full ball on off, Williamson lofts this one over the cover region. Iyer looks to catch the ball as he runs from point in that direction but cannot keep the ball in play despite getting his hand to it.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely ball. Slower ball and it is also outside off. Williamson swings at it but misses.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 2-0-20-0 are his figures.
Ross Taylor finally makes his way out to the middle.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The over started with a six but ends with a wicket. Ecstacy for Thakur and Colin de Grandhomme's stuttering start comes to an end. Did not get going at all in this innings. Full outside off, de Grandhomme looks to go over cover but gets a thick outside edge which flies towards short third man. Dube there takes the catch. The good news for New Zealand is their skipper is still out in the middle.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Williamson bends his knee a bit and whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, de Grandhomme punches it with power but there is a man in the deep so just one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson runs it down to third man for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball close to the body, Kane ducks under it.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Full ball on middle and off, Williamson has just smoked this one downtown over long off for a maximum.