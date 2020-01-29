Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 180, are 136/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Williamson pushes it to point for a single. An expensive last over from Jadeja. 14 runs from it. He finishes with 4-0-23-1.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one. Short ball on middle, Williamson stands tall and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region for another biggie.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is brilliant batting from the skipper. Floated on middle, Williamson hammers it over the bowler's head.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball down the leg side. Williamson looks to play it on the off side but fails to get any bat on it.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Run out appeal but de Grandhomme was in. Flatter delivery outside off, de Grandhomme cuts it to point and takes off for a single. The fielder throws it to the bowler who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called. The replays roll in and they show that de Grandhomme had made his way back in.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, de Grandhomme looks to cut but fails to connect with it.
Ravindra Jadeja is back on. 3-0-9-1 are his figures.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Kane Williamson! The skipper is once again keeping his side in the game just like he has done in so many previous occasion. Shorter on off, Williamson pulls it over square leg and gets a boundary to get to his milestone. He raises his bat but it is a subdued celebration from the skipper as he knows the onus will be on him to take his side home. India were at the same score at this stage. 66 needed off the last 6 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Good backup from Chahal. A less spoken about aspect of the game but a very vital part. Good length ball on off, CdG plays it to point and goes for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Luckily Chahal is back to cover it.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Kane pushes it to cover for a run.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not off the middle but Williamson is not complaining. Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to flat-bat it over covers but the ball goes off the upper half of his bat and goes over the third man fence for a biggie.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Williamson plays it to point and calls a loud wait to his partner.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery outside off, Williamson looks to punch it on the off side but the ball goes towards mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat and they take a couple.
Mohammed Shami is back!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off, Cdg pushes it to point for nothing.
12.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flighted ball outside off, de Grandhomme looks to sweep but fails to get any bat on it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) What has happened there? Looks like de Grandhomme has not got his bat in cleanly. Short ball on off, Williamson guides it to short third man for a single. The fielder collects and throws it to the keeper. Rahul does not think to whip the bails off. De Grandhomme as he was running, his bat got stuck on the pitch. The replays roll in and they show that CdG's bat was outside the crease the time Rahul collected the ball.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well played! Flighted ball on middle, Williamson bends on his knees and sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket region for a flat maximum.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, de Grandhomme pushes it to deep cover for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Williamson works it to the leg side for a single.
Chahal to continue.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, de Grandhomme defends it to get through the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kane flicks it to the leg side for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Williamson is just about in. Flatter and quicker outside off, Kane lunges forward and looks to drive it on the up but misses. Rahul whips the bails off quickly but Williamson is quick to get his foot back in and down. Williamson is down on the floor and the square leg umpires goes to the T.V umpire for help. It is a very close call as from one angle it looks like his foot is down but from the other it looks like his foot is not. The third umpire after a long thought gives the benefit of the doubt to the batsman and signals Not Out on the giant screen.
What has happened there? Looks like the the umpire has taken a stumping appeal upstairs. The replays show that it is a stumping chance. The replays roll in and they show Williamson was looking out of his crease. Is he? The third umpire thinks otherwise.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Better fielding from Dube and Colin de Grandhomme would have been in trouble. Flatter on off, de Grandhomme plays it towards point and the batters go for a quick single. Dube fails to gather the ball cleanly allowing them to take the run with ease.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Williamson strokes it through mid off for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, Willaimson looks to defend but misses.
Ravindra Jadeja is back. 2-0-6-1, his numbers.
10.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Flatter one on the pads, de Grandhomme looks to flick but fails to get any bat on it. Chahal puts up in an appeal but the umpire is not interested. The replays show that the it umpire's call on impact and on hitting the leg stump.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, de Grandhomme defends it out.
Colin de Grandhomme is the new man in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Santner's experiment does not work. Flatter one on middle, Santner looks to flick but misses and the ball goes onto hit the middle stump. Mitchell Santner was sent to counter-attack but he has not done his job and has to make a long walk back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Williamson defends it to cover for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now it is Dube's turn to concede a boundary. Short ball on middle, Williamson pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Dube runs across from mid off, slides and fails to stop the ball. Back-to-back boundaries for the skipper.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is poor fielding from Shami! Short ball on middle, Williamson pulls it to deep square leg. Shami comes across and overruns the ball. He is lazy in bending down too as the ball hits his leg and the ball rolls into the fence.