11.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length outside off, Kohli punches it off the back foot towards cover.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up ball on off, Kohli defends it to cover.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Iyer prods forward and defends it to cover. He gets off the mark with a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Iyer punches it to cover.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in. Ish Sodhi is back on as well.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Dube fails to make the most of his opportunity. Double strike for Bennett and he has turned the game here. Shivam was struggling to get his timing right and he succumbs under pressure.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Dube pulls it but does not time it well. He still manages to go over mid-wicket and get a couple.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper is the new man in, replacing Rohit Sharma.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Rohit holes out. The brake in run flow might have put the pressure on Rohit. The slower ball does the trick and the dangerous Rohit Sharma is back in the hut. Bennett has had a tough time with the ball so far but finally he has something to cheer. Bennett rolls his finger on this one and bowls it full on off. Rohit looks to go downtown but one of his hands comes out of the bat's handle and he ends up hitting it high in the air straight towards long on. Southee there takes a sitter. Both the openers back to the dressing room and New Zealand making a comeback here.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, bowled at 117 kph. It is full outside off, Rohit taps it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Finally Dube gets off the mark. Good length delivery around off, Shivam runs it down to third man and gets his first single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Rohit drives it through extra cover for a single.