Powerplay 2 is signalled. Maximum of 4 fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Nicholls defends it towards cover. There is an overthrow but they do not take a run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Nicholls defends it with a straight bat.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, HN defends it to mid off.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Nicholls drives it straight to Kohli at cover.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Nicholls strokes it to mid on.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Nicholls flicks it towards backward square leg. Chahal cleans it up from fine leg. Two taken.
Navdeep Saini to bowl the final over of Powerplay 1. 3-0-28-0 are his figures so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Guptill pushes it to mid on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The left-hand, right-hand combination troubles Shardul as he sprays one down the leg side. MG looks to flick but misses.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Now smartly tucks it to the leg side and follows the boundary with a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the body and short. It is around the waist height. Nicholls says thank you very much and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good shot and good fielding. Full outside off, Nicholls drives it to the left of cover. Shaw there dives and saves runs for his side. Good cricket all around.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Nicholls punches it to cover.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul steams in and makes the ball talk a bit. Good length ball on middle and it nips back in to the southpaw. Nicholls looks to defend but it comes off the inner half of his bat.
Change from both ends. Shardul Thakur is on.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Baseball hit from Guptill. Chahal drags it down around off, Guptill does not move and just pulls it towards the cow corner region for a boundary. New Zealand going along with ease here. 240 needed off 252 now.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Nicholls milks it to long on and eases to the other end.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted leg spinner on middle, Nicholls blocks it.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Guptill glances it towards mid-wicket for a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Darted around the pads, Nicholls glances it towards mid-wicket for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on middle and leg, Nicholls taps it to the left of the bowler.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Guptill punches it to cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on. Good length ball on off, Guptill looks to defend but this one nips back in. It takes the inside edge onto the pads.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! This has to be the shot of the night. Full on off, Guptill gets on his front foot and plays a textbook drive through mid off for a boundary. You can open a book on cricket for images of perfect drives and Guptill's pose after this shot will be visible on it.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Don't bother looking, Guptill has murdered that ball. Short length ball on off, Guptill goes on his back foot and pulls it with venom over mid-wicket for a biggie.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Guptill forces it towards cover-point where Mayank Agarwal makes a fine stop.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Guptill flicks it to mid-wicket.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely batting from Nicholls. He joins the party now. Full on off, Nicholls leans into his drive and creams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off, Guptill looks to defend but gets an outside edge which runs to third man for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Guptill blocks it with calmness.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another good shot but luckily for Saini this is straight to the fielder. Few inches to the left or right and that would have raced away to the fence as well. Good length ball outside off, Guptill cuts it hard but straight to the fielder at point.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now a boundary in front of square on the leg side. Saini goes fuller than the previous ball on middle and leg. Guptill flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How easy has Guptill made that look? He just uses the pace and shows his lovely wrist work. Full on pads, Guptill lofts his flick over the square leg fence for a biggie.