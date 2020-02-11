Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 47.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 297, are 300/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Earlier in the day after being put into bat, India struggled but century from KL Rahul along with crucial performances from Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey helped them reach a competitive total of 296 but in the end that was not enough for the Men in Blue to get over the line. Hamish Bennett was the tormentor-in-chief with the ball as his 4-wicket haul always put brakes on India's budding stands.
Live Score
A lot of serious questions about the Indian bowling will; be raised. In the recent past we all have been ravishing praise on them but when Bumrah does not fire they look like lions without teeth. A rare failure for Bumrah in the series and he ended wicketless in the whore ODIs. Kudos to the spinners as they brought them back into this contest. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers and his 3/47 gave them a glimmer of hope.
Chasing 297, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls laid a platform with a quickfire 106-run stand. Guptill could not continue but Williamson and Nicholls then carried on. They were cruising at one stage but like New Zealand have developed a recent habit, they shot themselves in the foot and from 159/1 they got a hiccup and found themselves stuttering at 189/4. Neesham then calmed a bit of nerves before Latham and de Grandhomme showed how to finish off a game. In the end it was a comprehensive win for the Black Caps.
Too easy in the end and the saying goes revenge is a dish best served cold but New Zealand do not believe in that. They have given it back to the Men in Blue for the T20I series whitewash with a comprehensive ODI whitewash. India face their first ODI series whitewash in 3 or more match series for the first time since 1989.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand finish the game off in style! On the pads, de Grandhomme flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary to finish off the game. NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 5 WICKETS!!!
46.6 overs (1 Run) On off, de Grandhomme plays it to point and keeps the strike.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme punches it to cover.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme calmly blocks it.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, de Grandhomme looks to hit but the ball kisses the bottom edge and goes to Rahul on a bounce.
46.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, TL glances it to the on side and gets to the other end.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, de Grandhomme strokes it towards mid off and gets a quick single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Grandhomme flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Just 4 needed now.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR COLIN DE GRANDHOMME! His 4th in ODIs and he has taken his side just away from winning this game and whitewashing India. Full on off, de Grandhomme looks to go straight but gets an inside edge which goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful from Colin de Grandhomme! Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme hammers it over the cover fence for a biggie.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! When things go your way, everything goes your way. Bouncer from Shardul. De Grandhomme looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, de Grandhomme defends it towards cover.
45.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high and it is also down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nobody moved! Wide and outside off, de Grandhomme's eyes lit up and he dispatches it through point for a boundary.