Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.4 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 297, are 226/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Floated on middle, de Grandhomme looks to heave it over mid-wicket. He does not time it well and luckily for him the ball falls short of Saini in the deep. Virat Kohli is furious with him as he did not even go for the catch.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Latham comes down and milks it to long on for a run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, de Grandhomme flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
Colin de Grandhomme walks out to bat next.
39.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Chahal's knack of picking up wickets continues. He is a gutsy bowler and this shows that. Not his best ball but all the pressure India built before this led to them getting this wicket. Half-volley on off and middle, Neesham looks to heave it but does not get the elevation. He hits it straight to mid-wicket. Straight into the bucket hands of Virat Kohli. He takes the catch. Neesham is furious with himself.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Latham sweeps it fine down the leg side for a run.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Past everybody. Googly on off, it spins away. Neesham looks to defend but misses. The ball goes past the keeper as well and they take a bye.
Chahal is back. Important two overs of him in the game remaining. He has brought his side back in the game. 8-1-31-2 are his figures so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Latham blocks it off the front foot.
38.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Neesham guides it towards third man for a single.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Neesham looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Latham guides it through point for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Latham looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
38.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Latham defends it towards mid on.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 6-0-32-0 are his figures so far.
37.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Neesham blocks it. Super over from Jadeja. Just one off it. He finishes with the figures of 10-0-45-1.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Neesham defends it towards mid-wicket.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Neesham cuts it but finds point.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, James defends it back to the bowler.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Neesham blocks it.
37.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Latham glances it towards mid-wicket for a run.
36.6 overs (0 Run) On off, JN blocks it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Neesham looks to defend but misses.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart, smart batting from Neesham. Uses the pace of Saini and the field placement to perfection. Good length ball outside off, Neesham just runs it down through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
36.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Neesham strokes it through point and gets two.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Neesham taps it back to Saini.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep from Chahal. Saves two for his side. Efforts like these will build pressure on the Kiwis. On the pads, Neesham flicks it fine down the leg side. Chahal runs to his left and saves the ball before the ropes. Saves a couple for his side.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 6-0-51-0 are his figures so far.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Neesham milks it to long on and keeps the strike. 90 needed in 84.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Neesham turns it to the on side for a run.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Latham flicks it to the leg side for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Latham punches it on the off side.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good footwork. Short outside off, Latham gets on his back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary.