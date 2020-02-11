Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.4 overs, India are 191/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Rahul plays it towards third man for a single.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Really poor delivery from Neesham, spoils the over. He takes the pace off the ball but misses his line. He bowls it down the leg side and Rahul just tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandey plays it towards point for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Pandey plays it uppishly towards mid on where it falls short of the fielder.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it towards square leg for a run.
34.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Pandey defends it towards mid on for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Pandey drives it towards mid off for a single.
33.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length on off, Pandey punches it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pandey flicks it to mid-wicket.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Pandey looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it through point for a run.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Pandey flicks it through square leg for a single.
Tim Southee is back on. 5-0-28-0 are his figures so far.
Drinks Break!
32.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul cuts it to point.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely drive! Slightly overpitched on middle, Rahul lunges and drives it past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Rahul keeps it out.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul plays it to point.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul plays it towards point for a run.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! He has continued his fine form in this tour. Another rescue act from him but he knows that the job is not done and he will now focus to turn this into a hundred and take India to an above par total. A subdued celebration from him as he knows the job is only half done. He gets to his half ton by stroking the full ball on the off side for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul plays it towards mid off.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pandey flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Pandey guides it towards third man for a run.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandey guides it towards third man for a single.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Pandey lofts it over covers. Williamson chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Pandey flicks it to mid-wicket.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat next.
30.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Very good catch from Colin de Grandhomme. The century stand is broken and it has come against the run of play. Nothing was happening, the pair of Iyer and Rahul was going strong but looks like there is a lapse of concentration from Shreyas. Good length ball on the pads, Shreyas looks to flick but he is a bit early into his shot. He ends up getting a leading edge which is dipping in front of mid-wicket. De Grandhomme there dives in front and takes a good catch. This will dent India's score and a timely wicket for Kane Williamson as this pair was taking the game away from them.
30.2 overs (1 Run) 100-run stand is up between the pair and they have managed to take India out of the muddle. The job is not done yet and they will look to carry on. On off, Rahul punches it to the off side and gets a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.