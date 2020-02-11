Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.3 overs, India are 162/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot from Iyer! Short ball on off, Iyer waits for it and then plays the upper cut over the keeper's head for a boundary.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul cuts it through point. The batsmen take a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shreyas dabs it towards third man for a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul taps it towards point.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Bennett. He misses his line and serves one on his pad. Rahul flicks it through fine leg. The fielder in the deep is too square and de Grandhomme jogs just to give the ball back.
28.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul turns it to the leg side and keeps the strike again. 150 comes up for India with it.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Defended calmly once again by Rahul.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball well outside off, Rahul looks to run it down to third man but misses.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul defends it to cover.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, Iyer strokes it to extra cover and gets a run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shreyas drives it but straight to cover.
James Neesham is back for his second spell. 3-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Shreyas turns it to deep backward square leg and keeps the strike.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Shreyas defends it towards point and shouts a loud wait.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Iyer defends it towards mid off.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Iyer looks to tap it down towards third man but misses.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) What was that? Back of a length ball outside off, Rahul looks to pull but then decides to maybe retract from it. Difficult to say but in the end he does not get any bat on it.
Hamish Bennett is back on. 4-1-26-1 are his figures so far.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it through point for a single.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept hard. Floated on middle and leg, Rahul gets down on one knee and sweeps it powerfully through square leg for a boundary.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Rahul plays it to point.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Iyer drives it through mid on for a single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Iyer guides it towards third man for a single.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGED AND FOUR! Iyer gets to his fifty with a nervy shot. A very good knock from him so far. He came in at a difficult situation but he has shown his composure and played a wonderful knock. He though needs to continue his work and convert this into a big one. Coming to the ball, it is short and down the leg side. Iyer looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes wide and over to the left of the keeper. Latham tries but has no chance of getting there. The ball goes away to the fence. Iyer raises his bat as his teammates applaud his efforts.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement! Cross-seam delivery overpitched on middle and off. Iyer just times it and pushes it through the gap at long on for a boundary.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Iyer drives it to mid off.