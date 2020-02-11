A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.4 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 297, are 149/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Nicholls runs it down to third man for a single off the outer half of his bat.
24.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Nicholls plays it to mid on.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Hopeful but nothing. Good length ball outside off, it straightens up after pitching. Nicholls looks to run it down on the off side but misses.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Nicholls tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Nico blocks it.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Nicholls plays it to point.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty to end the over. Slow and short turning away from Williamson. He tries to run it down to third man but misses.
23.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Nicholls punches it to long on for a run.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. Chahal sees Nicholls coming down so he darts one on his pad. Henry manages to pad it away.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a calm single towards long off.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and it gets the treatment it deserves. Drag down from Chahal. Williamson goes on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back from the other end. 4-0-18-1, his numbers so far.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR NICHOLLS! His 11th in ODIs. He has struggled a bit against spin but has tackled them well so far. Another good knock from him. He will look to continue his good work and take his side over the line. Full on middle and leg, Nicholls flicks it through mid-wicket to get to his fifty. He raises his bat as all the Kiwi fans and his teammates applaud his effort.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson runs it down to third man for a single.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Another one close to the pads, Nicholls flicks it to the on side for a run.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Williamson turns it to the leg side for a run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it was curtains for Nicholls. Fuller on middle, Henry strokes it towards mid on and straightaway goes for a quick, risky single. Thakur gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Unfortunately for him and his side, the pacer misses his shy and Henry survives.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Nicholls blocks it.
Pace is back in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. 21 off his 4 so far!
21.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Nicholls milks it to long on and keeps the strike.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Nicholls blocks it.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Nicholls cuts but finds point.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Williamson cuts it through point for a run. No need to take any risks and these two are happy getting these singles off the spinners.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Nicholls pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Nicholls plays it back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Short around off, HN makes room and punches it to cover. He keeps the strike with a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short outside off, Kane taps it wide of slip and to the left of backward point for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Nicholls eases it to long off and gets to the other end.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish leg spinner outside off, Nicholls punches it towards cover.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy leg spinner on middle, Nicholls defends it.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kane flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.