24.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul plays it to covers.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Santner bowls it down the leg side, Iyer looks to flick but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Latham takes the bails off but Shreyas was well inside the crease.
24.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short and outside off, Iyer looks to cut but misses it.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Shreyas flicks it towards square leg for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer flicks it through square leg for a run.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Jamieson bowls a bouncer, Iyer lets it sail through to the keeper.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single. The fielder fires a direct hit at the bowler's end but Shreyas was well in.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Iyer plays it to point.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on for a single.
Kyle Jamieson is back on. 5-0-21-1 are his figures so far.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful from Iyer. He has cemented that place at number 4 and he is in very good form. Floated on off, Iyer gets on his front foot and drives it through covers for a fantastic boundary.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it towards square leg for a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Iyer drives it through mid off for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Iyer punches it towards mid off.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a single. 50-run stand is up between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Iyer dabs it towards third man for a single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shreyas guides it towards third man for a single.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full delivery on off, Iyer lofts it over covers for a boundary.
21.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Iyer looks to cut but misses it.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Rahul punches it straight to the man at cover-point.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Iyer punches it towards point for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul milks it to long off for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, Shreyas flicks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Rahul milks it to long on for a run.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul pushes it to point.