A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 297, are 121/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Floats one on off, Kane plays it to long off and keeps the strike.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Short and flat around off, Williamson punches it to point.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Kane pushes it to mid off.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Nicholls flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Williamson punches it to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Driven through mid off by the batsman.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Nicholls comes down the track and defends it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but misses. There is a hopeful appeal by the Indians but the umpire is unmoved.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on middle and leg, HN tucks it to mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Nicholls plays it towards long on and rotates the strike.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Williamson nudges it towards cover for a run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Kane strokes it to long off and keeps the strike.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Williamson drives it to cover.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, KW pushes it to mid off.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chahal cannot keep his presence of mind and it somewhat spoils Thakur's hard work. Short outside off, Williamson cuts it through point. Thakur gives it a chase and pulls it with a slide and Chahal takes the pieces but in doing so his leg is on the line of the ropes which is disturbed and that has been signaled as a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Once again short, Kane plays it to point.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Williamson strokes it to point.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kane milks it to long off and keeps the strike. Excellent over from Chahal, got the big scalp of Guptill in this one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Nicholls premeditates the sweep and hits it behind square on the leg side for single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it to the leg side and gets a single to get off the mark.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson to walk out after Drinks.
Drinks Break! India have managed to break this opening stand and this game is still not out of their reach. 191 needed in 201 balls and New Zealand are on top but India will look to make the most of the opening they have got.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Finally India have a breakthrough and it is the dangerous Martin Guptill who leaves the crease. This is a lovely delivery from Chahal. He smartly gives this one a lot of air and makes this ball turn. It is a leg spinner pitching on middle. Guptill takes his front leg away and looks to defend. He misses and the ball hits the off pole. Guptill cannot believe what has happened. He's been completely bamboozled. Chahal and the Indians are up in joy. The leg spinner will remember this wicket for a while and just like on so many previous occasions, Yuzvendra has once again provided the breakthrough his skipper was desperately looking for.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Guptill defends it but off the inner half of his bat onto the pads.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Nicholls turns it to the on side and gets a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Nicholls flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Nicholls defends it out.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Henry blocks it off the front foot.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Nicholls dances down the track and keeps it out.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Nicholls comes down the track and blocks it.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Guptill drives it through mid on for a single.