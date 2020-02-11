 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:11 February 2020 12:52 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
NZ vs IND Latest Score

14.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Guptill guides it towards third man for a single.

14.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Guptill blocks it off the back foot.

14.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Nicholls punches it towards point for a run.

14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery on off, Nicholls drives it through covers for a boundary. 100 up for New Zealand. NZ vs IND: 3rd ODI: Henry Nicholls hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! New Zealand 101/0 (14.3 Ov). Target: 297; RRR: 5.52

14.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Nicholls looks to defend but misses it.

14.1 overs (1 Run) Thakur bowls a low full toss on leg, Guptill flicks it through square leg. The batsmen take a single.

13.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Guptill pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.

13.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Nicholls drives it through mid on. The batsmen cross ends.

13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Guptill drives it through mid on. The batsmen take a run.

13.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Nicholls drives it through mid on for a single.

13.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Nicholls defends it off the back foot.

13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Guptill drives it through mid off for a single.

12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Nicholls pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. NZ vs IND: 3rd ODI: Henry Nicholls hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! New Zealand 91/0 (13.0 Ov). Target: 297; RRR: 5.57

12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Guptill plays it towards point for a single.

12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Martin keeps it out.

12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur bowls a bouncer down the leg side, Guptill ducks under it.

12.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Nicholls punches it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.

12.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Nicholls flicks it to mid-wicket.

12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Guptill flicks it through square leg for a single.

11.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

11.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Nicholls is safe. Flighted delivery on off, Guptill taps it towards point and goes for the single. The fielder fires the throw at the keeper's end where Rahul does not collect it cleanly and takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Nicholls is well inside the crease.

A run out check! It is referred upstairs.

11.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Nicholls comes down the track and drives it through covers for a single.

11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Guptill drives it through mid off for a run.

11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Nicholls flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.

11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Guptill drives it through mid off for a single.

Ravindra Jadeja is on.

10.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Guptill plays it towards point for a single. 13 runs have come from the over.

10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short again on middle, Guptill pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary. NZ vs IND: 3rd ODI: Martin Guptill hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! New Zealand 77/0 (10.5 Ov). Target: 297; RRR: 5.62

10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 for Martin Guptill. It is his 37th ODI fifty. Short delivery on middle, Guptill pulls it over square leg for a maximum.

10.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Nicholls flicks it through square leg for a run.

10.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Nicholls looks to drive but misses it.

10.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Guptill flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

