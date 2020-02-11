Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.5 overs, India are 29/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Kohli slams it but towards mid off.
Live Score
4.5 overs (3 Runs) Better throw and Shaw might have been in trouble. On the body, Shaw hops and flicks it through mid-wicket. It is on the longer side of the boundary and the fielder from deep square leg comes on to clean it up. The batters meanwhile are quick and go for the third. Shaw is struggling but the throw at the bowler's end is a poor one and that allows Prithvi to come back in time.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended by Shaw.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes towards third man for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! The Indian skipper puts on his dancing shoes and sends Southee out of the park. Good length ball on off, Kohli comes down the track and flat-bats it over the mid-wicket fence for the first biggie of the game. An early indication from the Indian skipper to not play the line and length game with him.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one off the game and what a lovely shot from the young and talented Shaw. Jamieson is guilty of offering width outside off, Shaw is quick to pounce on it and cuts it beautifully through point for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Shaw goes on his back foot and blocks it.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Well played and the Indian captain is off the mark. Jamieson once again extracts extra bounce on this one. It is on a length on off, Kohli manages to get on top of the bounce and runs it down to third man for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another beauty from Jamieson. He goes full and just outside off. Kohli looks to defend but the ball shapes away a tad and bounces off the surface. Squaring up the Indian skipper on its way to the keeper.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Virat leaves it alone.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shaw pulls it but there is a man at fine leg. He gets it on a bounce and Prithvi gets a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the fielder. Full and wide outside off, the ball swings away as well. Kohli drives it away from his body but right off the middle. It is hit perfectly to the man at covers so he won't get any run for that lovely shot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Excellent ball from Southee. On a good length and outside off, Kohli looks to flick but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Kohli looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shaw flicks it over square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shaw taps it to covers.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Shaw defends it to covers.
Virat Kohli, the skipper, is the next batsman in.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! New Zealand strike early and unlike in Tests, Mayank Agarwal has a forgetful debut series with the bat. Brilliant ball from the tall Jamieson. He did the damage in the second ODI and he looks to be in the mood today as well as he ends his first over with a wicket. Jamieson goes full on off, Mayank looks to push it towards mid on but the ball straightens up and goes past the outside edge to disturb the stumps. Superb ball and a dream wicket for any pace bowler especially in the first over. Tremendous start for the Kiwis.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Agarwal.
1.4 overs (3 Runs) Good shot. Length ball outside off, Shaw punches it a bit uppishly through point. Nicholls gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before the ropes, saving one for his side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Jamieson hits the deck hard outside off, the ball shoots up off the surface. Shaw initially looks to defend but then leaves it alone.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A hint of movement for Jamieson in this delivery. Good length ball just outside off, Shaw has a poke at it but misses as the ball nibbled away just a tad.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jamieson starts with a length ball on off and middle. The ball jumps up a bit but Shaw is right behind that and blocks it.
Kyle Jamieson to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the over. Good length delivery outside off, Shaw runs it down to third man for a single. Tidy start for both the sides. 5 off the first.
0.5 over (1 Run) Mayank is off the mark as well. It has come off the edge but he won't mind that. Outside off on a length, Mayank looks to punch but it goes off the outside edge and flies wide of first slip towards third man for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw punches it wide of mid off and gets a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Nicely defended. Good length delivery outside off, Shaw defends it right off the meat of the bat towards cover. Crunch sound as the ball hits the bat.
0.2 over (0 Run) Southee corrects his line and bowls it on middle and off. Shaw defends it with a straight bat. No movement in the first two balls for the Kiwi pacer.
0.1 over (2 Runs) India and Shaw are off the mark straightaway. Southee starts with a length ball on the pads, Shaw flicks it through square leg and gets a couple.
We are all set for the action to begin. New Zealand players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal stride out to open the innings for the tourists. Tim Southee to operate first up with the first new ball for the hosts. Two slips in place for him.
Shreyas Iyer is caught down for a quick chat. Iyer says that before he came here he had decided to have an amazing series. Says he took tips from the experienced players and adds that he was confident after playing at home. On how he approaches batting at no.4, Shreyas says he has had a good time batting at no.4 and says he has to assess the situation and bat accordingly. Tells he has his own plans and he looks to bat according to it and not copy others. Says they need to be fearless as they are playing a lot of cricket. Adds that they decided to express themselves individually in the field and be fearless as they have already lost the series.
Pitch Report - Scott Styris and VVS Laxman are down for the pitch report. Styris says there is no cloud and it is nice and windy. Styris says that India will be familiar with the wicket as it is is the same wicket they played on a few months back. Laxman says that it is a rock solid pitch but there is even covering of grass which will help the fast bowlers to generate lateral movement and get some spongy bounce. Further adds that the pitch will get flatter as the game goes on. Styris adds that there won't be a lot of spin but they will generate the spongy bounce as well.
India (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (In for Kedar Jadhav), KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C) (In for Tom Blundell), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner (In for Mark Chapman), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says they wanted to bat first anyway. Tells it is a hard surface with some grass on it. Says they have nothing to lose and want to put some runs on the board. Tells it has been a great learning especially with a few debutants. Tells they were outplayed in the first ODI but showed great fight back in the second ODI and tells the cricket has been good but also admits he is disappointed to finish on the wrong side. Informs they have one change as Kedar Jadhav goes out and Manish Pandey comes in for him.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says that it is a new surface and he hopes dew to play a part later on in the game. Tells the fight they showed and put up a fight against a fantastic side like India has been great and they look to continue that in this game. Informs Santner is in for Chapman. Tells it was a balance thing and says it is nice to have the balance back and hence the change.
Toss - We are all set for the spin of coin. New Zealand's regular skipper Kane Williamson is back and he has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL!
Pride is at stake for the Men in Blue after being outclassed in the first two ODIs. Virat Kohli and co. will be desperate to avoid a humiliating whitewash, which would be their first in what feels like an eternity. The 2011 world champions find themselves in uncharted territory. New Zealand, on the other hand, have proved their 2019 World Cup semi-final win against the Asian side was no fluke and they will be eager to avenge for the T20I whitewash with an ODI payback. To bolster their confidence, their star man and skipper Kane Williamson is all set to come back in the side. Can the Kiwis deliver the knockout blow before the Tests or will India finally get over the line? Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and final ODI between New Zealand and India.