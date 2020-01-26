A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 133, are 62/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul cuts really well but finds the point fielder. 60/2 at the halfway mark. 73 more needed in the final 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a full ball around off, it is defended towards mid on.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball around off, Rahul punches it back to the bowler. Sodhi does well to stop with a dive.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Iyer looks to flick but the ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes to deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Rahul cuts it to deep cover for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Iyer pulls it to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fires it around off, Rahul finds the cover fielder to his drive.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! A quicker one outside off, Rahul waits for it and at the last moment, almost off the gloves off the keeper guides it to the third man fence. The short third man chases the ball but comes second.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and around off and middle, pushed towards covers for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, KL pushes it to deep cover for another run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Iyer strokes it to sweeper cover for an easy run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Rahul tucks it towards square leg for a single. 50 up for India with that run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rahul works it towards the leg side for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a fuller one on middle, Iyer flicks it to long on for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off now, Rahul cuts it to deep point and before Guptill can run across to his left from deep cover, Rahul gets two.
Sodhi delivers the ball but Iyer walks away. Says that he was not ready there.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Iyer pushes it to long off for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, it is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ish Sodhi is on now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Rahul milks it to long off and keeps the strike. Just 2 off Santner's first. India need 91 off 78 now.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul plays it to point.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Arm ball outside off, Rahul leaves it alone. Seldom do you see a batsman leaving a ball in T20s that too in a chase.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Shreyas plays it through mid off for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short again and once again Iyer finds the man at point.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Santner starts with a flatter delivery on off, Shreyas punches it to cover.
Spin time as Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Iyer is off the mark. Good length delivery around off, Shreyas drives it on the up to deep point and gets a single. End of a very good spell from Southee inside the Powerplay! Just 12 runs off his 3 overs but more importantly two of the big wickets in the form of Rohit and Kohli. India 40/2 at the end of Powerplay, NZ at the same stage were 48/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! A well-directed one as well. It is right on the money but Shreyas ducks under it.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Shreyas defends it off his front foot.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Iyer looks to drive on the up but it comes off the inner half of his bat and goes to the leg side.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to the middle. He was the Man of the Match in the last game but he injured his knee in the first innings. Let's see how he copes up with that.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Brilliant, brilliant take from Seifert behind the wicket. A length ball angled into the pads, Kohli looks to flick but manages just a tickle down the leg side. Seifert flies to his left and snaffles the ball brilliantly. 94 more needed in 88 balls.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Kohli guides it towards point.