A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 7.0 overs, New Zealand are 58/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
6.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball around middle, Munro tries to go hard but ends up getting it off the inner half of the bat.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has sailed over! Unbelievable! Another length ball on middle, Murno moves towards the off side and looks to paddle it. He does not middle it at all but it sails way over the fine leg fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle from Dube, Williamson tucks it towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark. 50 up for the Kiwis.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball around middle and leg, Munro works it towards deep square leg for a run.
Skipper, Kane Williamson, walks in next. He was in a fine form last game. Also, change in bowling too as Shivam Dube comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Shardul has the last laugh and India draw the first blood. Big wicket for India as Munro has been struggling at the other end and Guptill was looking in the mood. Full outside off, Guptill looks to go over on the off side with no foot movement. He does not connect well at all. The ball goes high in the air but the distance it travels is minimal. It goes high in the air and Kohli at mid off judges the skier and takes it comfortably. The Indian skipper is pumped and India have managed to strike right at the end of the Powerplay. New Zealand 49/1 in the Powerplay! 19 short from what they were a couple of days back in the first T20I!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Outside off, MG throws his bat but connects with thin air.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly overpitched and Guptill is onto it in a flash. Full on off, Guprill goes aerial over mid on. He does not time it well but there is no one in the deep so he fetches himself another boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short on the body and punished from Guptill. On the pads, Guptill has no problem lofting his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Collision but no harm done. Back of a length on the body, Munro looks to pull but misses. The ball hits him on the body and lobs forward. Guptill calls for a run and Munro responds. Thakur goes charging to the ball, he collides with Thakur who is floored down but he seems fine. He is angry but health-wise he looks alright.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul bangs it in slightly short and the ball skids off the surface. Munro looks to pull but misses. He is struggling completely here. A boundary will do him a world of good.