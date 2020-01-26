Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 133, are 135/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
So that is it from this game. India head to Hamilton with a 2-0 lead in this 5-match series. New Zealand will hope to find their magic back again and fight back in the series at Hamilton. Join us for the third T20I on Wednesday, 29th January. That match will begin at 2000 local (0700 GMT). Join us for that one. Till then, cheers!
Live Score
For his unbeaten and match-winning knock of 57 off 50 balls, KL Rahul has been adjudged the Man of the Match. Rahul says that the circumstances were different so he knew what he had to do as it was a different pitch. Tells he needed to adjust as they lost Kohli and Rohit early. Tells he has always put the team ahead and has tried to come up with the right shot and the right choices.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says that they backed up the last win with another good performance, especially with the ball. Tells it was a very good feature of their side as they managed to restrict a very good New Zealand batting lineup to 132. Tells they understood the angle of the field better and says he needed to think a bit as a captain and credits his bowlers for their performance. On whether he is looking to make any changes in the coming games, Kohli says he might not as they have managed to win both the games with the same side and tells that Hamilton has a better ground dynamics than here.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says it was a tough day and the wicket was different. Adds they were 15-20 runs short and credits the Indian players for the way they bowled. Adds that the Indian players showed their experience and did not allow their spinners to trouble them. On being asked if he would bat again, Williamson says maybe a bit better. Tells that they hope to go to Hamilton and assess the conditions better.
Earlier in the day after opting to bat, New Zealand struggled and were restricted to 132 courtesy a brilliant bowling performance from India which was led by Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Only Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert showed some fight for the Kiwis.
A valiant effort from the New Zealand bowlers but defending 133 against this batting heavy Indian side was always going to need some taking. They needed something magical but that never came. Southee tried and provided them two early wickets but that was it. Sodhi and Santner were economical but Bennett and Tickner had a tough outing and in the end, they had a very small target to defend.
Chasing 133, India got off to a poor start losing both Rohit and Kohli early but Rahul and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship and barring some comical running they were just superb in their approach. They took their time and accelerate at ease. Rahul got to his fifty and stayed unbeaten while Iyer felt just 6 short of another fifty and made a mockery of the chase winning with more than 2 overs to spare.
Another day, another chase and another win for the Men in Blue! They have made this a habit of chasing down totals and with this win, they have made it 2-0 in the series.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There's the winning run. A short ball on middle, Dube gets in position and hammers it over wide long on for a biggie! INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Landed on a length on middle, Rahul punches it to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Dube cuts it to deep point for a single.
Tim Southee to bowl what can be the final over of the game.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Dube strokes it to long off for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Rahul flicks it to long on for a run.
Shivam Dube walks in next.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Sodhi takes the skier and Iyer departs. A slower one around off, Iyer has to reach out for this one as he looks to launch it over long off. However, he ends up getting a lot of height than distance. Southee from long off moves to his right and does well to pouch the ball with a forward dive. End of Iyer for tonight but he has played an excellent knock once again. 8 more needed off 21 balls. 50th wicket for Sodhi in T20Is.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sodhi tries to stay away from the firing line but ends up bowling it way outside off.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Huge. What a strike from Iyer! A flighted ball on middle, it is in the slot for Iyer. He just gets to the pitch and slams it sailing over long on for another maximum.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is tucked towards square leg for a single.
Ish Sodhi to bowl out.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, Rahul pulls it with power to deep mid-wicket for a run. 14 from the over and India need 16 more in 4 overs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one around off, Iyer taps it towards point and takes a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) SIX! Now a maximum with innovation! Iyer is once again playing a little gem of an innings! Tickner bowls a back of a length ball on middle, Iyer waits for it and then at the very last moment just helps it on its way over the third man fence for another maximum.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Excellent shot from Iyer! Tickner bowls a fuller ball in the slot for Iyer. He backs away and slams it over long off for a huge six.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Another ball angled into the batter, it ends on the pads of Rahul. He helps it towards fine leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Iyer, he flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.