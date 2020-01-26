A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, New Zealand are 132/5. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
A very good bowling performance from the tourists. They executed their plans very well and hardly gave away any freebies to the New Zealand batters. Jadeja was the star with the ball, picking up two wickets and conceding just 18 off his four. Chahal and Shami went wicketless but were hard to score off. Bumrah went for less than 6 rpo and had a wicket to his name. Dube and Thakur also managed to pick one each with the latter conceding 21 off his 2. Credit has to be given for the way the Indian players fielded as they were on top of their game tonight.
Live Score
After opting to bat, New Zealand got off to a decent start courtesy of Martin Guptill but Munro struggled from the other end. Once Guptill departed all the Kiwi batters had a hard time. Only two batsmen managed to have a strike rate of over 110. Williamson, de Grandhomme and Taylor all struggled and could never get going. It looked like 130 will be difficult to get but Seifert's 33 not out off 26 in the end managed to take them over 130 and has given New Zealand something to bowl at on this slow-looking surface.
What a brilliant performance from the Indian bowlers. On the same ground and same pitch where the conceded over 200 in the first T20I, they have managed to restrict the hosts for an under-par total of 132!
19.6 overs (1 Run) No he can't! Just a single off the last ball. Bumrah dishes out another low full toss on middle, Seifert does well to whip it towards long on but only for a run. 22/1 in this spell for Jasprit Bumrah. NEW ZEALAND FINISH WITH 132.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Seifert finally connects one well and bags a vital six runs! A fuller length ball outside off from Bumrah. Seifert lofts it over cover and it sails over the ropes. Can he find the ropes on the final ball?
Mitchell Santner walks in next.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Bumrah gets into the wickets column and New Zealand's poor outing with the bat continues. It is a slower one outside off from Bumrah, Taylor goes for the pull but does not time it well at all. It goes towards deep square leg where Rohit Sharma is safe as house.
19.3 overs (1 Run) This time a yorker attempt but it is a low full toss. Seifert can only get a single with a flick to long on.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one from Bumrah and it is another dot ball. Bowls a slower one just outside off, Seifert swings hard but once again fails to make any connection.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A back of a length ball around off, Taylor mistimes his pull over the bowler and can only get a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another wild swing but no connection. A full ball outside off, Seifert swings across but misses. Another very good over for India. 5 from the penultimate over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Brilliant yorker! It is on off, Taylor can only dig it out to covers for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Scoop attempt now but does not work. A very full ball on middle, Seifert looks to scoop but ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads. Only a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Misses out on a full toss! It is just over the stumps. Shami looking for the yorker but misses to end up bowling a full toss. Seifert swings hard but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Seifert decides to play a paddle sweep but the ball hits his bat and then hits the helmet. A quick single taken as Shami charges in to run out but fails to gather the ball.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on middle, Taylor pulls it wide of the man at deep square leg and bags a couple.
Mohammed Shami returns.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant finish to the over. Just 3 from the over. Could've been a wicket too but not to be. A slower one outside off, Seifert looks to drive but can't time it. It goes towards covers where Bumrah collects the ball himself.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, RT pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on leg, Seifert manages to play it fine down the leg side. Rohit Sharma cleans it up and manages to score a direct hit at the keeper's end but Taylor is in.
17.3 overs (1 Run) In the air and DROPPED! Indian skipper, Virat Kohli who has been a livewire in the field tonight has dropped a real sitter here. Most of the people cannot believe it. Length delivery on off, Taylor looks to flat-bat it straight over but he gets no timing on it. The ball lobs towards long on. Kohli comes in,. settles under it but the ball goes in and out of his hands. The skipper cannot believe it himself. The batters take a single in the meantime.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another off cutter and another play and miss from Taylor. He is struggling to read Bumrah.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Slower ball outside off from Bumrah. Taylor swings his bat but is way too early and misses. Such a smart bowler this man is. You can hardly pick his slower ones.
Death over specialist, Jasprit Bumrah is back in his area of expertise.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Taylor drills it to long off for a single. End of an excellent spell from Jadeja. 4-0-18-2 from him.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Jadeja once again bowls a quicker one outside off, it is actually outside the tram line. Rahul fails to collect and the ball goes behind. An extra taken. Wided too.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this time Taylor sweeps and connects. It goes to deep square leg on the bounce for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it outside off again, Taylor looks for the slog sweep but connects with thin air only.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around off, pushed through covers for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop from the skipper once again. He has been leading from the front. A short one from Jadeja outside off, Seifert cuts it hard but can't beat Kohli at point.
16.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Seifert survives! Jadjea bowls a quicker one just outside off, Seifert looks to reverse sweep but misses. Rahul whips the bails off quickly and appeals. The third umpire has been called in. The replays roll in and show that Seifert is fine. He did lift his leg there but grounded it just in time.
Stumping appeal taken upstairs. Seifert looks to be in but but let's see what the replays have to say.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! But this is smart bowling! Seeing Seifert moving across the off stump, Jadjea bowls it wide. Seifert sweeps but misses.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, it is driven to long off for a single. 15 from the over. 4-0-33-0 from Chahal for the night.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Chahal bowls it short and on middle, Seifert pulls it to wide of the man at deep mid-wicket. Before the fielder can get to the ball, the batters run through a brace.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! 10 from the last 2 balls. Much-needed runs coming now for the Kiwis in this over! Chahal bowls a flighted ball outside off, Seifert slams it over long off for a biggie.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was hit really hard and it should break the shackles. A full ball outside off from Chahal, Seifert drills it through the covers. Shami runs across to his left but he cannot get to it.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Taylor drags it to deep mid-wicket with a sweep. Just a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, Seifert dabs it to the left of point and looks for a quick run. Jadeja gets to the ball quickly and sends a flat bullet throw. It just about misses the stumps allowing Taylor to get in. Even if he had it Taylor might have marginally made it.