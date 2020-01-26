Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 133, are 115/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another run out opportunity goes abegging. Poor calling between the two batters. It is a length ball on middle, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket. Rahul wants a single but Iyer says no. However, Rahul is on the move already and he has to return. The fielder there picks the ball and fires the throw at the striker's end but misses. End of an eventful over.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, it is guided towards point.
14.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDE! Bennett goes for another short one this time but it is banged way over. Rahul lets it go and the keeper cannot do anything about it either. It sails over him and goes to the fine leg fence.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, from the middle of the bat and it is FIFTY FOR RAHUL. 2nd in a row and 11th in T20I! A fuller ball on middle, Rahul gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over covers. It goes to the fence on the bounce.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Unbelievable! These boundaries are so small. It keeps sailing over! A back of a length ball around off, Rahul looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball though flies over the third man fence for a biggie!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard just outside off, Iyer moves towards his noff stump and looks to pull but the ball goes off his glove for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Iyer defends it calmly.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, it is worked towards the leg side for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Iyer looks to upper cut but misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Run out chance missed! A short ball outside off, Iyer looks to cut but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes back to the bowler, Rahul wants the run but Iyer does not respond. Rahul is almost halfway in the middle. Tickner throws the ball at the non-striker's end but misses and Rahul returns safely. However, the fielder backing up from mid on fires the throw at the striker's end. He scores the direct hit but replays show that Iyer was in.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish around off, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Iyer guides it to third man for a run.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Angles the first ball on the pads of Iyer, he flicks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
Blair Tickner is back on!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, it is fuller too. Iyer drives it to long off for a single. 51 more needed in 7 overs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on middle, Rahul strokes it to long on for a run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, guided towards point.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, it is eased for a single to deep point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted fuller ball around off, it is pushed to the left of the bowler who makes a fine stop on that side.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin the new over! Short and outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover and before the fielder can come across to pick the ball up, the batters scampers back for two.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly quicker on middle and leg, Shreyas looks to once again hit it towards long on but it goes behind square on the leg side off the inner half of his bat for a single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is out of here, Iyer was looking for the big one and he has got the ball to free his arms. Shreyas loves to take on the spinners and he has done just that. Tossed up on middle and leg, Iyer goes downtown and sends it a few rows behind the long on fence for a biggie.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul turns it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sodhi goes wide outside off, too wide as it it on the wrong side of the tramline.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle and leg, Iyer milks it to long on for an easy single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent save! A full ball on middle, Iyer skips down the track and looks go downtown. However, the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards fine leg. Tickner from deep square leg runs to his left and makes a diving stop. Rahul though wanted the third but Iyer sends him back. While returning, Iyer drops his bat but manages to return in time. The third umpire has been called in for the confirmation if the save is clean. The third umpire checks multiple angles and then deems it in the favour of the fielder. Two runs taken.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, it is blocked off the front foot.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A quicker one this time, it is slightly on the shorter side too. It skids off the surface. Rahul does well to push back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Iyer whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls a loopy ball around off, Rahul strokes it towards cover and crosses over for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball around off, pushed through covers for a single.