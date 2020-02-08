A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, New Zealand are 52/0. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not quite cleanly hit. A length ball, around off, Nicholls gets across and looks to paddle but the ball hits the inner half of his bat and goes past the leg stump, to the fine leg fence.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched towards point. In fact, it was mistimed.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully pressed towards point for a quick single.
Shardul Thakur gets a change of ends. 3-1-11-0 so far. He will bowl the final over of Powerplay 1.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRASH! That is a fine way to end the over. Saini goes short again and this time Nicholls connects. Pulls it with disdain over mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Nicholls looks to hook but misses. Rahul appeals for the catch but umpire Oxenford says not out. Wonder why was it not wided then...
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven back to the bowler who mimes a throw back at Nicholls.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Nicholls looks to cut but gets a bottom edge, which goes on the bounce to first slip.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fabulous shot to end the over! A short ball outside off, Guptill arches back and guides it pretty late, way over first slip, into the first tier of the stands! 15 from the over. Bumrah's figures read 4-0-29-0.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Guppy looks to play the upper cut but misses.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line. Full and down the leg side, Guptill tickles it to the fine leg fence. Replays show that the ball actually went off his right boot. Hot Spot confirms that the bat hit the ground and not the ball.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was plumb LBW, but for the inside edge. Very full, on middle, almost a full toss, Guptill misses his flick. Luckily for him, the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads and races to the fine leg fence.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another quick single. Full and outside off, Nicholls pushes it wide of mid off. Spots that Kedar Jadhav is present over there, takes him on and completes the single pretty easily.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, pushed towards point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, let through. Good start from Saini. Just a single and a leg bye from the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around middle, ducked under.
6.4 overs (1 Run) That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. The batsmen have run through for a single. The umpire signals a leg bye.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Nicholls misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, chipped uppishly, well wide of mid off. A single taken.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Guptill mistimes his punch towards cover.
First bowling change. Navdeep Saini has been given the ball.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, tapped towards point. Kohli hares to his right from first slip, Jadeja charges in from backward point, both nearly collide and in the end, the skipper collects the ball after Jaddu lets it go. A run taken.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRACK! No mixed thoughts about this one. Full and outside off, Guptill backs away and lofts it over wide mid off for a boundary!
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Lucky boundary for Guptill. A short ball, right at the body, angling in, Guptill initially looks to duck but then at the last moment, looks to play the upper cut. Is cramped for room but the ball takes the glove and lobs over the keeper to the third man fence. Kohli smiles.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A wild bouncer, down the leg side, ducked under.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, watchfully defended.