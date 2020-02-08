Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 48.2 overs, New Zealand are 255/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
48.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Navdeep Saini to bowl out. 9-0-39-0 so far.
47.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
47.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Jamieson ducks.
47.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, tucked through square leg for one more.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, pushed through to long on for a run.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Full on middle, Jamieson just clips it behind square leg. The man is inside the circle and no one can cut it off from the deep!
47.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to third man for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough, tough over for Shardul. First, the six from a number 10. Then a wide call which he believes should not have been called. And now, a dropped catch. A length ball, outside off, pace taken off, Taylor looks to swing hard but gets a massive top edge. The ball swirls in the air and Shreyas Iyer looks to take it at short mid-wicket. But the ball bursts through his fingers. A run taken.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one. Shardul is not happy. Neither is Kohli. Taylor just shuffles across a touch and Thakur bowls it wide outside off. Replays show that Rosco did not shuffle across too much.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Oh dear. Slower ball gone awry. This almost goes outside the pitch. Taylor tries his best to throw his bat at it but misses.
46.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, squeezed through the covers for a run.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, take some of that. The cross-seam delivery from Shardul, on a length, Jamieson goes back and heaves it over mid on. Gets more height on it than he would have wanted but the ball lands beyond the ropes at long on.
46.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss but Thakur gets away with that. Taylor can only get it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! IMPERIOUS! Full and outside off, Taylor gets down and mows a slog sweep. It is flat but well over a leaping Kedar Jadhav at long on!
46.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Taylor looks to drive but the ball goes off the toe end of the bat onto his pads.
Shardul Thakur returns. 9-1-43-2 so far.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent follow up. A yorker, on middle, watchfully dug out.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! How is that not a wide? A wild bouncer, aiming at the body of Jamieson but he does not even need to duck. It is so high. Flies over a leaping Rahul to the fine leg fence.
45.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Jamieson looks to play it through point but misses.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Almost gets it through. Very full, just around off, Jamieson plays it watchfully towards cover.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker, but ends up bowling a low full toss. Taylor pushes this towards long off and gets to his HALF CENTURY with a single.