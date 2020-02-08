Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 32.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 157/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
32.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a nice shot from a number 9 batsman.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length this time, Navdeep flashes and misses.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A tempter outside off, Saini is drawn into a drive and gets beaten.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, defended off the front foot by Saini.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
Navdeep Saini is the new batsman.
31.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Right through the gate! Second time Colin has destroyed the stumps. He delivers a superb ball which lands on a length around off and moves back into the batsman after hitting the deck. Thakur is a good stroke maker but not that good with his defense though. He brings a straight bat down in defense but the ball nips back in, beats his willow, brushes his back pad and then shatters the stumps behind. Shardul departs but not before showing that he can handle the bat!
Colin de Grandhomme (5-1-21-1) returns in action.
Drinks break. New Zealand continue to roar in this match! They have the upper hand but these kinds of chases can slip away from your hands anytime. The Black Caps just cannot afford to relax as the current Indian pair is capable of hurting them. 121 needed off 114 balls.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Short and pulled behind square leg for a single. 10 from the over, the RRR ain't a problem for India, it's the wickets.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Even better! Doesn't try to hit it hard just times it. Fuller length ball on middle and leg, Thakur brings down a straight bat and lofts it cleanly over mid on for a boundary. This shot shows that the pitch is in supreme conditions for batting.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! His batting has improved by leaps and bounds! Some of the shots that he has played and is playing can make any top order batsman proud. This one is a sweet back foot punch and the ball speeds away to the deep cover fence in no time.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Jadeja steals a run yet again! He strokes a length ball in front of mid off and scampers across. Colin de Grandhomme attacks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Jadeja would have been safely in anyway!
30.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around middle and off, RJ defends it solidly from the back foot.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! Not given. A length ball around leg, Jadeja fails to flick and wears it on his pads. The bowler appeals but he is the only one doing so. The umpire shakes his head. Maybe pitching outside leg!