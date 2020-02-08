A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.5 overs, New Zealand are 180/5. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
34.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, flicked wide of mid on for a run.
Colin de Grandhomme walks in now.
34.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Another brilliant piece of fielding from India. They were ordinary the other night. Spectacular so far. A length ball, outside off, Taylor taps it towards backward point and takes a start for the single. He then looks up at Neesham as he sees Jadeja haring in. But Neesham is positive about the single and charges across. Big mistake. Never take Jadeja on. 'Sir' gets across from point to his left, picks the ball and fires a throw at the striker's end. Bull's eye. The Indians know it is out but the umpire does not want to take any risks. Refers it upstairs and replays show that Neesham can continue running to the dressing room.
Direct hit! This looks gone too! India are celebrating. Looks like Jadeja has got another wicket. Yes, he has! Neesham is well short.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to backward point for a single.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 6-0-29-0 so far.
33.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to square leg.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, played straight to backward point.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On middle again, pushed through mid on for a run.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
James Neesham walks in.
DRINKS BREAK.
33.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The hosts continue spiralling downhill. Third wicket in the span of 41 balls, for 29 runs. Latham departs. Looked to be pretty needless review. Pitched in line of the stumps, Latham looked to sweep but missed and was hit on the pads. Jadeja roared an appeal, the umpire thought for a while and then raised his finger. For some reason, Latham felt it worth reviewing. Maybe, he thought it was going past the off stump. Ball Tracker came in and showed the ball hitting the off stump. Latham goes and takes a review along with him.
Latham has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review though. Looks plumb. Yes, Ball Tracker confirms.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for one more.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked away for a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards point for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Huge shout for LBW, but turned down. The arm ball, around middle, Taylor backs away, looking to cut but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball goes towards point and a leg bye is taken. That seemed to be going down leg. Ball Tracker confirms.
31.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Latham goes for the paddle and nearly laps it straight into the hands of Jasprit Bumrah at short fine leg! Drops just short.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped through point for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, does Latham and is not to the pitch of the ball. Misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects towards point and a leg bye is taken. There was an appeal for LBW but the ball was pitched well outside leg.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
30.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track and whips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, slower in pace, Taylor reaches out, opens the face of his bat and looks to guide it to third man but still gets an outside edge. A run taken.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked watchfully.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully pushed back.
30.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, dabbed straight to point.