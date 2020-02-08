Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 28.0 overs, New Zealand are 150/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
27.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
27.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played fine.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a run. 6 from the over and a wicket from it as well. Thakur's figures read 6-1-27-1.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
Ross Taylor walks in at number 4, replacing Blundell.
26.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There goes Blundell. The partnership is broken one short of a half century. A length ball, on middle, Blundell comes down the track and looks to go over the fielder at mid on. Does not quite get the elevation and the ball hits the toe end of his bat. It is a simple catch to Navdeep Saini over there who takes it pretty comfortably.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Full and outside off, Blundell comes down the track and blasts it wide of mid off for a boundary!
26.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched off the covers for a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, played straight to point.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, the arm ball, Guppy looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
25.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.