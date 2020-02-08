 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 February 2020 09:21 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs NZ Latest Score

Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.5 overs, New Zealand are 136/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

24.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended watchfully.

24.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle, defended watchfully.

24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FEROCIOUS! A short ball, outside off, Guptill pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! New Zealand 133/1 (24.4 Ov). CRR: 5.39

24.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards point.

24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, Blundell looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg. A single taken.

24.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, pulled straight to mid-wicket.

Shardul Thakur is back on. 4-1-16-0 so far.

23.6 overs (0 Run) Full again, around middle, pushed back to the bowler.

23.5 overs (0 Run) MIX-UP! SAFE! Substitute Manish Pandey misfields.

23.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down the ground for a run.

23.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through mid off for a run.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Blundell punches this off the back foot for a single.

Yuzvendra Chahal returns. 5-0-36-1 so far.

22.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.

22.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.

22.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Blundell comes down the track and looks to flick but is beaten.

22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

22.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Guptill flicks it towards fine leg for a single.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Guptill defends watchfully.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, driven through mid on for a run.

21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, the arm ball, Guppy backs away and looks to cut but is cramped for room. Mistimes his shot to point.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.

21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Guptill rocks back and cuts it through point! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill hits Ravindra Jadeja for a 4! New Zealand 122/1 (21.3 Ov). CRR: 5.67

21.2 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW but the umpire is not interested. Was it pad first? Kohli asks his bowler but he is not too sure. Full and around off, Guptill looks to defend and does so awkwardly. Replays are inconclusive. Hot Spot shows it is pad first. And Ball Tracker projects it to hit the leg stump!

21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Blundell pulls this through mid-wicket and finds the fence! 10 from the over, Saini's figures read 5-0-27-0. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Tom Blundell hits Navdeep Saini for a 4! New Zealand 118/1 (21.0 Ov). CRR: 5.61

20.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full and around off, Blundell hammers it straight back past the bowler, to his right, a bit aerially, down the ground for a boundary. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Tom Blundell hits Navdeep Saini for a 4! New Zealand 114/1 (20.4 Ov). CRR: 5.51

20.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

20.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, left alone.

20.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, coming in, played straight to point.

20.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eden Park, Auckland Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Removes Henry Nicholls To Give India First Breakthrough
New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Removes Henry Nicholls To Give India First Breakthrough
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.