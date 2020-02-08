A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 33/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Shaw has gotten off to a flier! Good length ball outside off, Shaw hammers it through the cover region for a boundary.
3.2 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Very lucky! Fullish delivery around off, Kohli looks to drive but it takes the inside edge of the bat and the ball rolls to fine leg. The batters take a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli shoulders arms to it.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Short ball on middle, Shaw stands tall and then pulls it towards the long on region for a boundary. A successful over comes to an end from Bennett.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw defends it off the back foot.
2.4 overs (3 Runs) Length ball on the pads, Kohli gets off the mark by flicking this towards the deep square leg region for three.
Virat Kohli is the new man in.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bennett, after a poor first few balls gets this on a perfect line and length. This is a brilliant delivery. Agarwal might feel that he should have taken the third off the previous ball. Good length ball on off, Agarwal looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards Taylor at first slip. He takes a simple catch and New Zealand strike early.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Poor running from Agarwal! He must have thought that it is going for a boundary. Good length ball on off, Agarwal drives it through the cover region. The fielder chases after it and cleans it up. Agarwal took the first run slowly and only two taken in the end.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shortish in length outside off, Agarwal sway away from it. Wide given by the umpire.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Agarwal taps it to point.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short of a length delivery down the leg side, Agarwal looks to work it to the leg side but misses. Wide signaled.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Southee bowls it too wide and outside off, Shaw cuts it uppishly and past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw pushes it to the cover fielder.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Southee dishes a short length ball on off, Shaw blocks it out onto the pitch.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Shaw hops and defends it to mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Agarwal is underway!!! Length ball on middle, Agarwal flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Southee starts with a length ball on off, Agarwal stands tall and pushes it to point.
Tim Southee will bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Shaw prods forward and defends it out. Poor start from Bennett as 12 runs have come from the over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw defends it to mid-wicket.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Horrendous! This is a rocket start for India. Bennett is not being able to get his line right. Fullish on the pads, Shaw flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Shaw works it to mid-wicket.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling from Shaw! Low full toss on the pads, Shaw flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
0.1 over (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is not the way you would want to start an innings. Bennett starts with a full delivery on off, Shaw drives it to mid off. Blundell dives but the ball goes past him and into the long off fence.
We are all set to begin the run chase! The Kiwi players are out in the middle to defend 273. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal follow them out in the middle. Hamish Bennett will start the proceedings with the ball.