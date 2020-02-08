Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.0 overs, New Zealand are 17/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Guptill looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. The fielder is pretty fine, so just a single.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
4.4 overs (1 Run) SAFE AS A HOUSE.
Direct hit! Is that the first wicket of the game? No one looks interested. Referred upstairs. Replays show that Nicholls is well in.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven between mid off and cover. Good effort from the fielder diving to his left to stop the ball. Just a single.
4.1 overs (3 Runs) In the gap. Nicholls works this wide of mid on. Kedar Jadhav runs after it from that position, gets to it and then takes an extra step to stop the ball. Henry sees that and calls Guptill back for the third.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around leg, Nicholls misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batsmen take a quick single. No signal from the umpire, so must have been an inside edge.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Almost a yorker, pretty full, pushed straight to mid on.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards point for a run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller in length, Nicholls pushes it with soft hands towards covers and gets a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, let through.
2.5 overs (0 Run) HUGE SHOUT FOR LBW! Turned down. Inside edge, indicates umpire Bruce Oxenford. Kohli asks Thakur and his reply is 'MUJHE MALOOM NAHI BAT LAGA KI NAHI!' Kohli then asks his keeper who is not too sure either. India do not take the review. A length ball, outside off, Guptill looked to defend but missed and was hit on the pads. There are two noises on the first replay and Hot Spot indicates inside edge.
2.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
Some issue for Shardul Thakur. He is not happy with his landing area.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, watchfully defended.
2.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length ball outside off, Guptill shoulders arms.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. One run added to the total.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, Guppy waits for the ball to come to him, then opens the face of the bat and guides it with soft hands towards third man for a single. First run of the bat for the game.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A fractionally short of a length ball, outside off, Martin looks to cut but the ball does not come quickly off the surface. Takes the bottom edge and goes to cover.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, watchfully defended.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Slightly back of a length this time, tucked straight to short mid-wicket. End of a good over in terms of runs but pretty ordinary in terms of line and length.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball,around middle, worked towards short mid-wicket.
0.4 over (0 Run) Landed outside off, on a length, left alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, this is inside the tramline, Nicholls looks to drive but misses.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, almost grazing the wide guideline, left alone.
0.1 over (1 Run) A length ball, a bit too straight, Guptill misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball dribbles away to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
We are all in readiness. The Indians get into a huddle. The Kiwi openers stride out to the middle. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls it will be. Shardul Thakur to start off proceedings to Guppy. Here we go...
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull observes a few patches of grass on the surface but believes that the ball has to be really short to make the batsmen hop. Expects spinners to travel the distance on what looks like a very good surface. Expects the ball to do a bit in the first 30 minutes but after that, predicts batting to be easier.
India (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini (IN FOR MOHAMMED SHAMI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IN FOR KULDEEP YADAV) and Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(C AND WK), Mark Chapman (IN FOR MITCHELL SANTNER), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson (DEBUT) (IN FOR ISH SODHI), Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett.
New Zealand captain, Tom Latham, says that he too, was looking to bowl first. Fingers crossed, he hopes to bat well again and put up a big total on the board. On the previous win, Tom says that it is a great feeling to have after a forgetful T20I series. Wants his unit to keep learnings from that game, especially with the ball. On the team changes, Latham says that Mark Chapman is featuring tonight, because Mitchell Santner pulled up with a sore back. On the other change, Tom says that Kyle Jamieson makes his ODI debut in place of Ish Sodhi, who is no more a part of the squad. Is excited to feature Jamieson's raw pace.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that it looks like a pretty hard wicket and the new balls might do a bit. Observes that the straighter boundaries are small here, so defending would be difficult. Also remembers India's manner of victory in the first T20I at this venue, so all these account into the decision. Praises the Kiwis for batting well in the previous ODI and not wanting to blame his players for the loss, just wants the intensity to be maintained throughout the game. On the team changes, Kohli informs that Mohammed Shami has been rested with Test cricket coming up after this series. Adds that Shami is one of India's main bowlers, so wants him to be fresh. Is excited to have Navdeep Saini as his replacement. Informs the other change as Yuzvendra Chahal coming in for Kuldeep Yadav, with the main reason being that Chahal has been out of ODIs for a long time, hence is being played tonight.
TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin. Latham tosses it, HEADS is the call and it is a HEAD. INDIA WILL CHASE.
WEATHER - There is some rain forecast for this game but as of now, it is bright and sunny. Hopefully, it stays that way.
It was a special innings from a few players the other night - Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. The last name making a big impression. Both sides had issues with their bowling and would aim to do better in this game. Expect another cracker.
0-1 down and a must-win game to stay alive in the series. How many times have we seen this in the past? Plenty. India have made it a habit of being slow starters but then have also followed it up with commanding consecutive wins. Would we be seeing that in this series as well? Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI between New Zealand and India in Auckland.