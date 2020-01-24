A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.4 overs, New Zealand are 189/5. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide yorker this time, Taylor can only drill it to long off for a single.
Live Score
18.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer and a good one too. Taylor looks to pull but misses!
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent save from Dube! Shami goes outside off and bowls a full ball. Taylor drills it through the covers. It seems like it will race away to the fence but Dube makes an excellent stop to his right with a dive. A couple taken.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly timed! A full ball outside off from Shami to begin his final over. Taylor slams it right in the gap at deep mid-wicket and long on. Shami's poor game continues.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 3-0-44-0 are his figures.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, it is pushed down to long on for a single. 4 runs and a wicket. Excellent stuff from India's top bowler.
Mitchell Santner walks in next.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant slower delivery to deceive Tim Seifert! Full delivery on middle, Seifert looks to lift it over long on but does not time it well at all. The ball goes towards long on. Shreyas Iyer moves across and makes a good stop.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Taylor looks to pull but it takes the bottom half of the bat and the ball goes towards long on. A single taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Seifert drives it to extra cover for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Taylor drives it to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Taylor is early into his drive and misses the ball altogether.
Tim Seifert is the new man in. Jasprit Bumrah is also back on. 2-0-15-0, his figures.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Chahal gets rid of Williamson on the last ball of his spell. Chahal flights this one and bowls it outside off, Williamson goes for the slog sweep once again but this time he is a bit early and the ball takes the top edge. The ball goes high in the air. Indian skipper at point calls for it and catches it easily. A very good wicket for the Indians this one as Williamson could've been really dangerous in the final few overs. Now, the Indians would look to keep the hosts under 200. Will they be able to do so?
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR WILLIAMSON. 10th T20I half ton from him. Shortish again and around off, Williamson makes room and hammers it in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. 25-ball half ton for the skipper.
16.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Williamson did not lift is back leg at all. Flighted ball around off, Williamson looks to slog it away but misses. KL Rahul collects the ball and whips the bails off. The square leg umpire refers it upstairs and the replays roll in to confirm that Williamson is inside the crease.
Stumping appeal taken upstairs. It doesn't seem that Williamson has dragged his feet in the air. Let's see what happens.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the covers. Slightly short and outside off, Williamson stays on the back foot and slams it in the gap between long off and deep cover. The ball goes to the fence.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line and punished! Chahal strays on the pads of Williamson. He gets a hint across and sweeps it wide of the fielder in the deep. No chance for him to cut it off.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Taylor pushes it towards point for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 3-0-19-0 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Taylor whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22 runs have come from the over.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Taylor is in the mood now! Full delivery on middle, Taylor lifts it over the long on region for a maximum.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Short ball on middle, Taylor stands tall and then pulls it over the deep square leg region for a biggie.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What is Chahal doing in the field! First let the ball go over his head and now lets the ball go to the boundary. Full delivery on middle, thrashes it towards deep square leg. Chahal comes across but fails to stop it. The ball goes into the fence. 150 up.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Williamson flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling! Short delivery on the pads, Williamson pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Good start to the over.