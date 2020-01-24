Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, New Zealand are 148/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered over mid-wicket! That's Taylor we all know.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation time from Taylor! He was playing conventional shots all this while and was able to bag singles one. This time he paddles this fuller ball outside off with the opposite side of his bat for a boundary to third man.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and just outside off, Taylor pushes it towards mid off and takes a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Taylor pushes it to long off and takes a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one outside off, Kane slaps it through covers for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Williamson makes room to drill it trough covers but ends up hitting it straight to skipper Kohli there.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! A slower one on off, Taylor looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball takes the outer part of his bat and goes towards the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, it is pushed towards point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball around off, Williamson dabs it towards third man for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled over the fielder! Chahal should've been near the ropes but he is standing well ahead. A short of a length ball on middle, Williamson pulls it over Chahal and it sails over the ropes. Had Chahal been near the ropes, he would've easily swallowed that.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish length ball on off, it is guided towards third man for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Williamson looks to work it towards the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket and a leg bye has been taken.
Shivam Dube is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, worked towards deep mid-wicket for another single. 5 from the over and a wicket. Excellent start from Jadeja.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Another ball on middle and leg, it is worked towards the man at deep mid-wicket for another easy single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the stumps and bowls it short. Williamson pushes it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single. He wanted the second but Taylor says no.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is worked towards the leg side for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Jadeja strikes on the second ball of the over and de Grandhomme departs for a duck! Jadeja bowls it quick and on middle, de Grandhomme looks to flick it to fine leg but does so uppishly. Dube is positioned at short fine leg. He comes forward and pouches the ball comfortably. De Grandhomme could've been dangerous had he got going but he dpearts.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Williamson tucks it towards short fine leg and a single.
Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, de Grandhomme pushes it to point.
Colin de Grandhomme is the new man in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Munro finds the fielder to perfection. It was not a wicket taking delivery but Thakur gets his first wicket. Short ball down the leg side, Munro hops and pulls it to deep square leg. Chahal stationed there does not even have to move an inch. He takes it safely and Munro has to depart after playing a brilliant knock. He loves playing against India and has provided the hosts with a good start.
11.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hits directly on the ropes. Shardul dishes out a full delivery on middle, Williamson plays it uppishly towards the deep square leg region for a biggie. The umpires check whether it is a boundary or a maximum. The replays show that the ball has hit flush on the ropes. Six signaled.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicely played! Full delivery on middle, Williamson heaves it away to the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Munro looks to drive but it takes the inside half of the bat and the ball goes to short fine leg. The batters take a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Munro was well in.
Shardul Thakur is back on. 2-0-30-0, his figures so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! A fuller on off and middle, Munro sweeps it straight to Bumrah at short fine leg. He misfields and allows an easy single. 11 from the over, another good one for New Zealand.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of the fielder. A fullish ball just outside off, Munro connects his sweep and smashes it wide of the fielder in the deep. It bounces over him and goes to the fence.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Williamson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Munro mistimes his slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Goes for the reverse sweep this time but misses as Chahal bowls a full ball outside off. It is well outside the tramline but since Munro had switched hands, not called wide by the umpire.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! But Fifty for Munro, his 10th in T20Is. A quicker one outside off from Chahal, Munro looks to cut but gets an outside edge. The ball races to the fence. Dube goes after it chasing but comes second.