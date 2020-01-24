A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 204, are 59/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy this time! Southee hurries up the batsman with a short ball, Rahul hangs back to pull but it takes the top edge. Luckily for him it flies over short fine leg and finds the fence. 16 from the over and India are on the charge!
Live Score
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wrists of steel! Southee spears in a fuller length ball on on middle, Rahul swings his bat firmly across the line and sends it packing over mid-wicket for a biggie. The master of this shot is at the other end and he would have loved that rotation of wrists shown by KL.
4.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
4.3 overs (3 Runs) What a shot! Southee doesn't do a lot wrong with his line. He keeps following the batsman down the leg side with a good length ball but Rahul still manages to cut it through the gap at backward point for a three runs.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Digs in a short ball on off, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) The line is quite straight and it's been tucked in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
Tim Southee returns. 1-0-4-0 from him so far.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Superb delivery. Tickner follows Kohli down the leg side with a low full toss, it's worked with gentle hands to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Excellent running by the two batsmen. 41/1 in 4 overs, good going from India!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and on the pads, Rahul helps it towards mid-wicket and steals a single. Direct hit at the bowler's end would have been close. In fact out, shows the replay. Rahul survives.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Clocks 142 kph and serves it on a good length on middle and leg, Kohli stays leg side to this ball and taps it down at covers for a quick run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tickner delivers it on a good length outside off and clocks 138 kph, Kohli pushes inside the line and misses.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's some way to welcome the new bowler! Tickner pitches it on a length and outside off, slower in pace, Kohli picks it early and lofts it nonchalantly over long off for a maximum. That was a very elegant hit from the Indian skipper!
Bowling change! Blair Tickner comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle, Kohli works it towards the leg side for a single. 10 from the debutant's first over.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, KL eases it off his pads and finds the gap at mid-wicket for run. Runs the first run hard, wants the second but it's not on.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Slower in pace this time, full and on middle, Kohli waits and works it behind square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a good length ball down the leg side, Kohli tries to flick but misses.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Lovely wrist work by the Indian skipper! Bennett angles in a length ball on middle and leg, Kohli flicks it in the gap at deep mid-wicket and returns for the second run.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli shows who is the boss out there! He fetches a shortish ball from around off and thumps it wide of mid on for a boundary. Virat doesn't take long to get going!
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Express delivery by the debutant. He angles across a shortish delivery wide outside off, Kohli chases and misses.
Debutant Hamish Bennett is into the attack.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished. 17 from the over but it also had the all-important wicket of Rohit Sharma. Short in length and around off, Rahul camps back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
Virat Kohli arrives in the middle at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rohit falls and it's a big blow to India! Santner this time slows it up in the air and lands it full around off, Rohit kneels down for the slog sweep but it spins away a bit to take the top edge of his bat. Taylor at backward point settles underneath it and takes the simplest of catches. New Zealand will be delighted with this breakthrough. The danger man departs cheaply!
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is right in the slot and dismissed! Santner fires in a full ball on middle, Rohit clears his front leg and launches it over long on for a maximum.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Flashes and misses! Santner comes up with a sharp arm ball outside off, Rohit attempts to go downtown but misses.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Bonus runs! Santner fires one way down the leg side, KL leaves and Seifert fumbles while collecting. The batsmen cross as well. Two wides in total!
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straightaway use of the feet by Rahul. He jumps down the track to a fuller length ball around off and smashes it over extra cover. They would try to attack the spinner and not allow him to settle down.
Mitchell Santner to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beauty to beat the bat! Southee slants in a length ball close to off and gets it to straighten from there, Rohit pushes inside the line without any footwork and gets beaten comprehensively.
0.5 over (0 Run) Angles in a full ball on off, Sharma covers the line and pushes it to mid off.
0.4 over (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Rahul uses the pace of the bowler and guides it to third man for a single.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Nice wrist work! Fuller length ball on middle, Rahul rotates his wrists and clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Finds Munro at point! Short in length and outside off, Rahul slaps it off his back foot but fails to meat the point fielder.
0.1 over (1 Run) Starts with a length ball close to off, Sharma opens the face of the bat and eases it down to third man for a single. India are away!
Time for the run chase! The two Indian openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walk out to the middle. The Kiwi players are already out in the middle. Tim Southee with the ball first up.