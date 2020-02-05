Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 56/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, down the leg side, Nicholls pull it to the left of short fine leg! 50-RUN OPENING STAND IS UP.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered to third man for one more.
A man drops back to backward square leg now.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, outside off, Guptill looks to hook but there is extra bounce on this one. A top edge is induced and it flies in the air but there is no one in the deep. Two runs taken as the ball lands and then stops.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Nicholls looks to guide it to third man but gets a thick outside edge to that region. A single is taken.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on.
Shardul Thakur returns. 1-0-6-0 so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short outside off, slapped straight to cover.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched straight to cover.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Half volley outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Nicholls looks to drive but there is no feet movement and he is beaten.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around middle, Guppy looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a push and a miss.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, dug out back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Guppy looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Nicholls looks to flick but misses and is hit on he pads. The ball deflects away and a leg bye is taken.
Bumrah is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Nicholls drives it through the covers. Kuldeep Yadav fires a direct hit at the bowler's end and there is a run out appeal which is referred upstairs. Replays show that Henry is home.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLUNK! A short ball, Nicholls pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
6.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! A length ball, outside off, Nicholls looks to run it down to third man. But there is extra bounce on that one which takes the outside edge. Flies past the diving man at wide slip, Virat Kohli and races to the third man fence.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, Guptill looks to punch but gets a thick outside edge which flies down to third man. A single taken.
Change of ends for Shami. 2-0-14-0 so far.
5.6 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Guppy drives it through the covers where Prithvi Shaw misfields with a dive. The ball goes through and by the time it is retrieved, the third is taken. Interestingly, when the throw comes to Shardul, Guptill is home but Nicholls is just past the halfway mark. However, Thakur is not quite upto that fact and just keeps the ball in his hands. By the time he realizes, Nicholls makes it home.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Outstanding stop. Full and outside off, Guptill leans and drives it through the covers. But Virat Kohli gets across to his left from wide mid off, dives and half-stops it. Keeps the batsmen to a couple.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, would have been another wide but Guptill throws his bat at it and gets an underedge to cover.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Well outside off, left alone.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, fuller in length, left alone.