9.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 55/2 IN POWERPLAY 1 for India. Good end to the phase for the Kiwis.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, well defended.
9.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. The batsmen have run through for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked from the crease.
9.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, pushed towards point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, Shreyas looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Iyer drives it straight back, only to see it get stopped.
Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle. Two new batsmen at the crease.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man. Agarwal goes too! Two wickets for New Zealand in the span of 5 balls. Not a wicket-taking delivery by any means.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, around off, Agarwal pulls it over mi-wicket and gets a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Agarwal ducks.
In comes the skipper, Virat Kohli.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! De Grandhomme strikes in his very first over. A length ball, outside off, nipping away, Shaw looks to run it down to third man but only manages to nick it behind. First strike for the Kiwis. Shaw looked good in his brief stay.
7.5 overs (1 Run) 50-RUN OPENING STAND IS UP! This is a solid beginning for India. A length ball outside off, Mayank runs it down to third man and gets a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
7.3 overs (0 Run) One more leave outside off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A length ball, pretty wide outside off, Agarwal stays leg side of the ball and chases it, going at it flat-footed but misses.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, Shaw flicks it uppishly, but wide of mid on for a single.
Swing on offer. So Colin de Grandhomme comes on as the first change.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A good length ball outside off, nice line, left alone to end a 10-run over.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, watchfully defended.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOSH! Short and wide outside off, Agarwal slaps it over point for a boundary!
6.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGED AWAY! A length ball, outside off, Agarwal looks to defend but the ball moves away and squares him up. Takes the outside edge but evades second slip and goes to the third man fence.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched sweetly but straight to cover.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Prithvi flicks it through mid-wicket where Neesham gets a hand on it and slows it down. Mid on gets to the ball and keeps the batsmen to a couple.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! A short ball, around middle, Shaw pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary!
5.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, coming in, Mayank looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads. Bennett puts in a half-appeal but no one from his own team is even interested.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the leg side, Agarwal tickles it to the fine leg fence.