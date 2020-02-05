A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 48.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 348/6. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
New Zealand finally taste success! They have broken the deadlock. The Kiwis came close to winning on so many occasions in the T20I series but failed to cross the final hurdle. But not this time. Ross Taylor was the culprit in the past but he has made sure that he stays till the end and see his side home.
48.1 overs (1 Run) NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 4 WICKETS! Slightly short in length on middle, Taylor swings his bat across the line and sends it behind backward square leg. The fielder stops it from crossing the fence but cannot stop the batsmen from taking the winning run.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Rosco takes one on the body! Thakur surprises the batsman with a short ball. Taylor picks it late and then tries to duck. It brushes his left shoulder and goes behind to the keeper. Santner calls his partner for a quick leg bye. Score are levelled!
47.5 overs (1 Run) A mistimed pull shot! Short in length around off, Santner camps back and mistimes his pull shot over the bowler's end. The mid off fielder cuts it off and they cross.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 3 more needed! Fuller length ball around off, angling away, Santner gives it the full whack of his bat and drills it down to long off for a boundary.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Slower one, on a length outside off, Santner pokes at it and misses.
47.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Santner has nailed it! Thakur goes short and around off, Santner is on top of the bounce in a trice and pulls it emphatically over mid-wicket. 7 needed more!
47.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been curtains for Ross Taylor! That would have made this game very interesting. A length ball outside off, Rosco taps it down to point and attempts to steal a run right under Jadeja's nose. Sir misses his shy at the bowler's end and Rosco survives.
14 needed off 18 balls. Shardul Thakur (8-0-68-1) is back on.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Mitchell once again pushes at it and misses. Top over by Bumrah, only 3 runs off it!
46.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty of a delivery! A slower delivery, on the shorter side around off. It lands and grips as it cuts away. Santner pushes inside the line and misses.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Taylor moves back and slaps it down to the right of third man for a run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Bumrah goes short around off, Santner lifts his front leg and pulls it in front of square leg for a run.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it with soft hands to mid off.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Back of a length delivery angling down the leg side, Santner tries flicking but misses.
Mitchell Santner comes in now. To be part of another choke. Can he do something to stop it? Jasprit Bumrah returns. 9-1-50-0 so far.
45.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! Colin de Grandhomme is well short of the crease. Short in length and around off, Taylor gets on top of the bounce and pulls it all along the ground to deep mid-wicket. He wants the second run and Colin responds. Shreyas Iyer sends in a flat throw to the bowler's end where Kohli collects the ball and breaks the stumps. He sets off in celebration as the on-field umpire goes upstairs. The replays spell the end of de Grandhomme. Are we in for a comeback from India?
Appeal for a run out! Virat Kohli is once again sure and runs in celebration. The third umpire is referred...
45.5 overs (1 Run) It's an attempted yorker on middle, de Grandhomme picks the low full toss his pads and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Taylor pushes at it and gets an inside edge. It beats the stumps and rolls towards fine leg for one.
Well, we have been in this scenario before, haven't we? The match heading towards a finish, New Zealand coasting through but stuttering towards the end. Will they choke one more time? Colin de Grandhomme walks in now.
45.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Is there some twist in the tale? 20 needed off 28 balls. Shami delivers a length ball around middle and leg, Neesham attempts to send it over cow corner but gets more height than distance behind his shot. Kedar Jadhav moves across to his left in the deep and takes the skier safely. He's visibly disappointed on his way back.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length on middle, Taylor takes his eyes off the ball as he tries to pull. It deflects off his helmet to fine leg and they cross.