44.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. Great over from Bennett - just 6 from it.
44.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running. Down the leg side, Rahul whips this through mid-wicket, calls for two and comes back running hard.
Change of bats for KL Rahul.
44.4 overs (1 Run) That is a full toss, on the pads, Iyer flicks it in the air and the ball nearly carries to deep mid-wicket. Falls just short of Tom Blundell running in. A run taken.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling. Bennett sees Iyer back away down the leg side and fires a yorker on the stumps. Shreyas just about manages to dig it back.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, hit down the ground for a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Works this down the leg side for a single.
Hamish Bennett back at the death. Tough evening for him so far. 7-0-56-0 so far.
43.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautiful hands! A length ball, around off, Rahul just swings with ease and the ball flies over mid-wicket! Would have been a terrific over for New Zealand but this big hit spoils it.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, driven straight to cover.
43.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
43.2 overs (0 Run) That is a leeway for the bowler. A length ball, outside off, Rahul lets it go, thinking it will be a wide. But the umpire stays put. KL asks the umpire as to why is it not signalled a wide. But gets no favours. Replays show that the ball did go past the wide guideline.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, left alone.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) MAIDEN ODI CENTURY FOR IYER! It has not been a gem of an innings. Yes, it has not been. He struggled at the start but then has accelerated. Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one more.
42.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has been hit on the pads as he tried to sweep that one. One run added to the total. The umpire signals a leg bye.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, eased through the covers for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. Wow. And just like that, he has reached his half century as well!
42.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Rahul looks to flick but misses.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) It's been driven superbly through the covers. They manage to come back for the second.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off, left alone.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. They pick up a single.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge through the third man region. Past the man at short third man.
Jimmy Neesham is back on. 5-0-20-0 so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, slapped through cover for a boundary!
40.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run.
40.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That should have been taken. Full and outside off, Iyer lofts this down to long off. Colin de Grandhomme gets across for a sitter but cannot hang on! Costly. Shocker. A single taken.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point. The fielder races to his left and slides but fumbles. Two runs taken.