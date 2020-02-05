Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 41.0 overs, India are 261/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to short third man.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Majestic shot. A length ball, outside off. A length ball, outside off, Iyer lofts it beautifully over covers for a boundary!
39.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Landed outside off, left alone.
Running repairs for Shreyas Iyer. The left elbow is causing him problems. The physio comes out again.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! A short ball, outside off, Iyer arches back and deftly guides it over the keeper to the fence behind!
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully whipped away! Yes, two contrasting adjectives but we need to use those. Full and on middle, Iyer plays a beautiful whip. But the timing is exquisite and the ball races to the mid-wicket fence.
38.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, watchfully blocked out.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Arrowed on the pads, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short, outside off, cut to point for a run.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, eased down to long off for a single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, punched straight to point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball again, slower in pace, tucked through square leg for a run. 14 from the over, 27 from the last 2!
37.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CLOBBERED! A length ball, outside off, Rahul swings it over mid-wicket for half a dozen!
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! A length ball, outside off, Rahul comes forward, leans into this one and lofts it over long off!
37.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed towards mid on.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched towards point.
Tim Southee is back on. 6-1-29-1 so far.
36.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
36.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for three.
36.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Down the leg side, Rahul misses his pull and the ball goes past the keeper to the fine leg fence.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman appears to have been struck on the thigh pad. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg bye given by the umpire.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
Mitchell Santner returns. 6-0-29-0 so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now on middle, Shreyas ducks.
35.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Iyer looks to play the upper cut but misses.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Both the batsmen are teeing off here. Full and around middle, Iyer comes down the track and lofts it over long on! The 50-run stand is up now.
35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer now, a bit too high, ducked under.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, played through point for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended back to the bowler.