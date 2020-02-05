A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 229/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another short ball, another pull shot, another boundary. Latham is showing his hitting prowess. Shardul again dares to bowl a half-tracker at his pace, it's around off and pulled behind square leg for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up between the current pair!
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is turning out to be a gem of an innings by Latham. He rides the shorter length ball after giving the charge and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Pitches it up and outside off, Taylor tries to blaze his drive through covers but it takes the outer half of his willow and runs down to third man for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Latham guides it to third man for a run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Thakur serves it on a shortish length but way wide outside off, Taylor allows it through.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Shout for a caught behind! The umpire stays still. Kohli has a chat with his keeper and bowler before turning down the option for a DRS. A 140 kph fuller length delivery outside off, Taylor tries to drive it through the line but fails to middle his shot. There is some sound as it goes behind to the keeper and they appeal. Nothing from the umpire and the replays later on finds that it was due to the bat hitting the turf. Good decision.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Flatter and quicker around off, fuller in length, Latham dances down the track and hammers it to the long off fence for a boundary. 14 from the over and Yadav continues to prove expensive.
33.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! 51st ODI fifty for Ross Taylor! Yadav tosses it up in the air and gets it to spin away from around off, Rosco taps it down towards backward point for one. A valuable knock from the experienced batsman but his team needs him to last the distance.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Another sweep shot from Latham, this time in the gap at mid-wicket and he rotates the strike.
33.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Against the spin but it has travelled the distance! Too full in length on middle, turning away slightly, Latham goes down on one knee and muscles it over square leg.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Flighted and full around leg, Taylor reverse sweeps it from the back of his bat towards short third man. They cross for a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Jumps down the track to take it on the full and works it through square leg for a single.
32.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Thakur delivers a full ball around off, Taylor gets across the stumps a bit and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot and guides a shortish delivery to third man for a run.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shortish delivery and outside off, Latham pushes inside the line and misses.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Latham tries glancing but misses. It takes his thigh pad and goes towards backward point.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss, once again by Latham. This time he gives the charge to a length ball outside off and tries to heave it over mid-wicket but misses. This is not Tom's game. He should look to rotate the strike and let Taylor do the hitting job.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Flashes and misses! Thakur offers width wide outside off, Tom throws his bat at it but only to get beaten.
Shardul Thakur is back for another burst. 5-0-27-1 are his figures so far.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Latham uses his feet on this occasion and forces a full ball down to long on for one. 11 runs from the over, New Zealand need many more like this one!
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost the action replay of the previous shot! Once again Kuldeep serves it slow and full around off, Latham kneels and sweeps to send it past the deep backward square leg fence.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Latham finds the gap with his sweep shot! Kuldeep tosses it up around off and lands it full, Tom is down on one knee in a flash and sweeps it firmly behind square leg.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, a full ball on middle, Taylor paddles it towards fine leg and collects one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Gets down on one knee to a full ball and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted full ball landing around off, Latham goes down and paddle sweeps it behind. Not much timing and the keeper runs across to his right to collect the ball.
DRINKS BREAK. The game has swung again. 170 needed from 114 balls. Taylor and Latham are known to forge partnerships but this one looks too difficult even for them.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and runs it down to third man for a run. Tidy stuff continues from Bumrah.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Tom bottom edges his attempted pull shot towards mid off.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Good length ball down the leg side, Latham fails to get any bat behind it.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Latham tries to put bat to ball but it takes the outer half of his blade and rolls to point.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled slower delivery. It's on a length around middle and off, cutting away after landing, Latham withdraws his bat from inside the line at the last moment.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, angling away with extra bounce, Latham leans back and allows it through to the keeper.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one from Bumrah, around leg, Tom tries to flick but misses and wears it on his thigh pad.