28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell by angling in a full length ball around off, Taylor covers the line and blocks it back.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Nicholls looks to defend but the ball sneaks in and goes between bat and pad.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track and works it towards mid on for a run.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.
27.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Henry looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A single taken, no signal, must have been an inside edge.
27.2 overs (0 Run) That has gone a long way. The off cutter, outside off, Nicholls looks to steer it to third man but misses as the ball 'SPINS' away. Lands in front of the keeper.
27.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, sweep shot attempted but missed. Hit on the pads and Jadeja appeals. Wonder why.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Full and outside off, Rosco tried another slog but missed. Rahul whipped the bails off and appealed. It was referred upstairs but replays showed that the foot, even though got lifted, was back in.
Stumping appeal referred upstairs. Looks safe, does Rosco. Is safe, as confirmed by the third umpire.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLOUT! Full and outside off, Taylor gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket and finds the fence!
26.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards mid-wicket.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PRISTINE! Full and outside off, Nicholls leans and drives it between mid off and cover!
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket where Virat Kohli dives to his left and makes a stunning stop.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed straight to point.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played beautifully off the hips. Henry just directs it to the mid-wicket fence.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.