New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:05 February 2020 13:59 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Seddon Park, Hamilton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs IND Latest Score

A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 28.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 170/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.

28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: It's a SIX! Ross Taylor hits Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand 170/2 (28.2 Ov). Target: 348; RRR: 8.22

28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell by angling in a full length ball around off, Taylor covers the line and blocks it back.

Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.

27.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Nicholls looks to defend but the ball sneaks in and goes between bat and pad.

27.5 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track and works it towards mid on for a run.

27.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.

27.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Henry looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A single taken, no signal, must have been an inside edge.

27.2 overs (0 Run) That has gone a long way. The off cutter, outside off, Nicholls looks to steer it to third man but misses as the ball 'SPINS' away. Lands in front of the keeper.

27.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.

26.6 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, sweep shot attempted but missed. Hit on the pads and Jadeja appeals. Wonder why.

26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

26.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Full and outside off, Rosco tried another slog but missed. Rahul whipped the bails off and appealed. It was referred upstairs but replays showed that the foot, even though got lifted, was back in.

Stumping appeal referred upstairs. Looks safe, does Rosco. Is safe, as confirmed by the third umpire.

26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLOUT! Full and outside off, Taylor gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket and finds the fence! NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Ross Taylor hits Ravindra Jadeja for a 4! New Zealand 160/2 (26.3 Ov). Target: 348; RRR: 8.00

26.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards mid-wicket.

26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.

25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PRISTINE! Full and outside off, Nicholls leans and drives it between mid off and cover! NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Henry Nicholls hits Mohammed Shami for a 4! New Zealand 156/2 (26.0 Ov). Target: 348; RRR: 8.00

25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket where Virat Kohli dives to his left and makes a stunning stop.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed straight to point.

25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played beautifully off the hips. Henry just directs it to the mid-wicket fence. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Henry Nicholls hits Mohammed Shami for a 4! New Zealand 152/2 (25.3 Ov). Target: 348; RRR: 8.00

25.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.

25.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Seddon Park, Hamilton Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
