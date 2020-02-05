Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.4 overs, India are 138/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it but misses.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, punched off the back foot.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off again, tapped through cover for a quick one.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a single.
24.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it but misses.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On a length ball outside off, left alone.
Hamish Bennett returns. 3-0-26-0 so far.
23.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through the covers for a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Graceful shot. Full and outside off, Kohli leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary!
22.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. That almost seemed a half pull. A length ball, Kohli just whips it through mid on!
22.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Flicks this through mid-wicket for a couple.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, watchfully tapped away for a run.
21.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
21.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Kohli looks to work it to the leg side but closes his bat-face a touch early. The ball goes to cover.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
Spin time. Mitchell Santner into the attack now.
20.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and wide outside off, Iyer slaps it through point and gets a boundary!
20.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
20.3 overs (1 Run) This time he connects with the pull and gets a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Kohli looks to pull but misses.
20.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, Iyer looks to work it straight but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes to deep mid-wicket. A single taken.