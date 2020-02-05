A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 112/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Nicholls survives a run out scare. Full and outside off, Taylor pushes it towards point and sets off for a single. But Nicholls is not sure. He takes a start and then stops. Seeing that, Rosco stutters and eventually, both batsmen are stranded in the middle of the pitch.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to mid off.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed towards third man but first slip stops it.
19.2 overs (0 Run) The googly, to a new batsman, Taylor looks to defend but is comprehensively beaten.
Ross Taylor walks in at number 4, replacing Blundell.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Blundell departs now. Flighted beautifully outside off, the wrong 'un, Blundell gets down and looks to hit it through the off side but misses. Rahul is quick as lightning to whip the bails off and does not even bother appealing. Straightaway celebrates. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that while playing the shot, Blundell lost his balance and his foot got dragged out. Never came back in. Two quick wickets for India.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid-wicket for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, played straight to short mid-wicket. There is a rocket throw fired at the stumps to the keeper who does not collect. But it is backed up at short third man.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away for a run.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Blundell reaches out and drives it through the covers!
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Blundell looks to paddle but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for a run.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MISFIELD FROM SHAMI. Kuldeep is not impressed. Short and outside off, Nicholls punches it through the covers.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, short in length again, Henry looks to cut but the ball sticks on the surface and takes the bottom edge back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple.
Kuldeep Yadav comes on to make it spin from both ends.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, Blundell looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes on the ground straightaway, back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, driven through mid off for another single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Carbon copy of the previous shot.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for one more.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Almost two in two! Full and outside off, Nicholls reaches out to drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes past the leg stump towards fine leg! A run taken.
Tom Blundell walks in at number 3, replacing Guptill.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Upper cut played but it finds the man! Guppy goes. A short ball, outside off, Martin arches back and looks to play the upper cut. But he ends up hitting it much squarer than he intended to. The ball goes towards backward point where Kedar Jadhav covers good ground to his left and takes a nice catch. The 85-run opening stand is broken.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, played straight to short mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.