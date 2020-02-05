Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, India are 108/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A good length ball outside off, watchfully defended.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES. Down the leg side, Iyer looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads to the fine leg fence. 50-RUN STAND IS UP AS WELL.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED, FOUR! That is twice in 7 balls for Iyer. He is riding his luck. Full and outside off, Shreyas looks to go over mid off but the ball hits the toe end of his bat. It is skewed towards mid off where Tim Southee leaps and gets a hand to it but cannot hold on. The ball races away to the long off fence.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, guided to point.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, left alone.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, pushed straight to point.
17.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance for Ross Taylor.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
17.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. 5th of the innings already. Full and down the leg side, Kohli walks across and looks to flick but misses.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, fuller in length outside off, watchfully shouldered arms to.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, outside off, Shreyas walks down the track but then lets it go.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, the skipper reaches out and drives it to sweeper cover for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Iyer follows suit now, dabbing it to third man for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Just an example of how late he plays the ball. Kohli waits for the ball to come to him and guides it towards third man for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MARVELLOUS! Half volley outside off, Kohli leans and drives it through the covers. Short extra cover dives to his left but the ball whizzes past him. The stand moves to 33 in 45 balls. The skipper moves to 22 from 30 deliveries.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Virat looks to flick but the ball nips in, takes the inside edge and hits him on the right thigh. The skipper limps in pain.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the pitch hard, generates extra bounce, lands it outside off. Kohli reaches out, looking to push it through the covers but the extra bounce makes the ball hit the splice of the bat and go off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.