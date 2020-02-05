A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 80/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away, pushed watchfully through the covers for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Iyer is standing with his leg and middle stumps exposed and seeing that, de Grandhomme targets the leg stump. But the swing takes the ball past the leg stump and Shreyas misses his flick. A wide signalled.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Shreyas taps it towards mid on and sets off for a quick single but Kohli straightaway sends him back. Would have been a suicidal run.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MAJESTIC! A full ball wide outside off, Iyer reaches out and drives it through the covers. Finds the gap and gets his first boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, delivered with a wobbly seam, left alone.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, the skipper taps it with soft hands towards mid on and takes a quick single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Kohli misses his flick.
13.6 overs (1 Run) AARGH! Kohli yells. Because this was a short and wide delivery outside off. He threw his bat at it but could only get it down to third man for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss, outside off, Kohli drives this down the ground. Mid off dives to his right but the ball is past him in a flash.
FREE HIT TIME. This is a good opportunity for India to break the shackles.
13.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Did Kohli hear the call early? Perhaps. Because he was straightaway down the track, looking to hit. Neesham tried to bowl it on the pads but misfired it down the leg side. Replays show that his foot landed on the line.
13.4 overs (1 Run) OFF THE MARK ON THE 10TH BALL. Full and outside off, Iyer drives this through the covers. Tim Southee dives to his right at short extra and gets a hand to it. Parries it to the left of mid off and Shreyas gets off the mark with a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) MISFIELD. Full and outside off, Virat punches it straight to point. But Martin Guptill charging in to stop the ball gets into too much of a hurry and takes his eyes off the ball. It goes off his palms towards third man. A single taken.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly wide outside off, fuller in length, the skipper looks to play away from his body but misses.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Kohli looks to work it to the leg side but he ball straightens, takes the leading edge and goes to mid off.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss. A length ball outside off, Iyer looks to defend but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Ahhh... nearly nicks this one. A length ball, outside off, Iyer reaches out to play at that, away from his body and almost gets an outside edge behind. Is beaten.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, going away again, steered down to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, moving away, solidly defended.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, played straight to point.
Switch of ends for Colin de Grandhomme. Just a little use of the wind and trying to take the ball away from the right-handers. 2-0-4-1 so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. A run from Neesham's first.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, tight line, watchfully defended.
11.4 overs (1 Run) ALMOST A WICKET! Would have been another soft dismissal. A length ball, on middle, VK walks across and flicks it. Hits it too well for his liking and the ball is aerial and nearly straight down the throat of Ish Sodhi at deep backward square leg. Lands short. A run taken.
Slipped our mind but Powerplay 2 was signalled after the 10th over. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
11.2 overs (0 Run) This one swings in now. The skipper pushes it towards mid on who is pretty deep. The timing is exquisite and the ball goes pretty quickly. Hence, the single is not taken.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Hint of outswing, outside off, Kohli walks into the shot and drives it to cover.
Jimmy Neesham to bowl now. If the ball continues to swing, he will be a handful.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped through mid-wicket for a quick run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Still Southee is getting some swing. He gets it into the batsman, the skipper is tight in defense but because of the late swing, the bat turns in his hands and the ball hits the inner half of his bat and drops it down.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven beautifully but straight to wide mid off.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, 6 inches outside off, Virat walks into the shot and then confidently leaves it alone.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BRUTAL! A short ball, outside off, Kohli, not the one to miss out on any scoring opportunity. Pulls it with disdain over mid-wicket.