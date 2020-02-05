Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 11/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
2.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Nicholls looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A length ball, outside off, Nicholls throws his bat at it but the ball swings a long way away and beats the outside edge. The ball almost goes to first slip!
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, coming in, Nicholls looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
Mohammed Shami to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
0.5 over (1 Run) Direct hit could have had Nicholls. A length ball, around middle, Henry tucks it towards mid-wicket and sets off. Mayank Agarwal gets to the ball, looks to pick it up on the run and throw but misses his shy at the bowler's end.
0.5 over (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE. This one is down the leg side now.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE. Well outside off, left alone.
0.4 over (0 Run) Down the leg side gain, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
0.3 over (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a couple.
0.2 over (1 Run) A length ball, around off, Guptill looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball dribbles towards backward point. Ravindra Jadeja gets across and casually under-arms his flick at the striker's end. The ball deflects towards fine leg and now the Kiwis run.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE. Miles outside off, let through.
0.1 over (0 Run) A gentle loosener. A length ball, outside off, left alone.
The players are back out in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah is already ready to bowl. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are the openers. Guppy to face.