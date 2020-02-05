Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.1 overs, India are 21/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully done. Full and around middle, Shaw flicks it through mid-wicket, finds the gap and the fence.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut behind point for a run.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, driven beautifully but straight to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around middle, Shaw looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A leave outside off to end the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, let through once again.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! LOVELY! Overpitched, outside off, Agarwal comes forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives this through mid off!
2.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Shaw punches it through point. The man from point, Jimmy Neesham dives to his right, makes a half-stop while cover-point dives to his left and makes a half-stop as well. A single taken.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Too short and too wide outside off, opportunity for runs and Agarwal does not miss out. Punches it through the covers and gets a couple.
1.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. They pick up a single.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) FIRST RUNS OFF THE BAT. A short ball, outside off, Shaw punches it through the covers. The outfield is not the quickest and Tim Southee gets to it from mid off. Two runs taken. Those are the first, of many, for Shaw in ODI cricket.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging in, pushed towards cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Agarwal looks to tuck but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
Hamish Bennett to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Landed around off, watchfully defended. A MAIDEN TO START OFF PROCEEDINGS.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Shaw looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) Nice curve, fuller in length, swinging away, Prithvi defends it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Prithvi looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his hip.
0.2 over (0 Run) Swing on offer. Full and outside off, swinging away, left alone.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball outside off, moving away, punched sweetly, off the middle of the bat, but straight to cover.
We are all set to begin! The two new openers for India, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw make their way out to the middle. The Kiwi players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Tim Southee to start off proceedings. Shaw to face. Here we go...
Both teams are out on the field for the respective National Anthems.
PITCH REPORT - Scott Styris says that the soil used is the Mohali soil. VVS Laxman observes that there is no grass cover as the batting of New Zealand is not that strong. Believes that it is a good pitch to bat on and might aid spin later on in the innings. Styris adds that the pitch looks a bit tacky, so the ball might stick on the surface initially but then should come onto the bat as the game goes on.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(C AND WK), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett.
India (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
Indian captain, Virat Kohli too, admits he would have bowled first, as it is a short ground and under lights, batting gets easier. But is now looking to bat well, especially in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Is super excited to see a new opening combination in Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Informs that Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal are the 5 guys missing out from the squad. Believes that Kuldeep Yadav's variety tips him ahead of Chahal. Feels that at home, they can be dominant as anyone but it is foreign conditions which will test them. Hence, he believes that a 5-0 win in the T20Is puts them in really good perspective. Adds that since this year has a major focus on T20Is, one would see plenty of new faces being tried out in the ODIs.
New Zealand skipper, Tom Latham, says that the reason is due to history where chasing is favoured in the ground as it becomes difficult to defend under lights. Informs Neesham and de Grandhomme are the all-rounders while the seam attack comprises of Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett. Further says that Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi would be their spinners. On being asked whether they could take confidence from an ODI which was played as long as 5 months ago, Latham is confident that they can maintain their good run.
TOSS - Latham flips is the coin, Heads is the call from Kohli but it is a Tail. NEW ZEALAND ELECT TO CHASE.
Prithvi Shaw and Mayanak Agarwal are being handed their ODI caps. Good luck to them!
WEATHER - For starters, it is a bright and sunny afternoon in Hamilton. No threat of rain.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are returning to the format post their dramatic World Cup loss against England. They were in a thumping form during the tournament, but here with a few key players from that team missing, they will look to trouble the Indians and make amends to their whitewash in the T20I series. Stay with us to find out how things pan out.
After a thumping victory over the hosts in the 5-match T20I series, the caravan moves to 50-over format. By the looks of things, one can say the story in this format won't be a lot different. Both the teams are marred with injuries to their one of the star players - Rohit Sharma for India and regular skipper Kane Williamson for New Zealand. India are set to hand debuts to Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal and it will be interesting to see if these prospects shine for the Indians and show their strengthened bench strength in this format.