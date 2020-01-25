 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I Preview: India Eye Improved Bowling Performance As Another Run Feast Awaits

Updated: 25 January 2020 15:08 IST

India, after chasing down 204 runs in the T20I series opener, will be high on confidence as they face New Zealand in the second match of the five-game series in Auckland.

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I Preview: India Eye Improved Bowling Performance As Another Run Feast Awaits
India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the T20I series opener in Auckland. © AFP

Indian batsmen stole the show at Eden Park in Auckland in a run-fest on Friday that saw the visitors chase down the 204-run target with an over to spare. The two teams will lock horns at the same venue for the second Twenty20 International of the five-match series on Sunday as another run feast awaits. India will look for an improvement in the bowling department and extend their lead in the series while New Zealand will have their hands full after a lacklustre performance in the field in the opener. The hosts dropped several catches and missed multiple run-out chances that eventually cost them the game.

After the win, India captain Virat Kohli defended his bowlers who conceded 203 runs from 20 overs and said that you cannot be harsh on anyone on this kind of wicket. 

India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination. However, Kohli might throw in a surprise by replacing Shardul Thakur with Navdeep Saini. 

Shardul did manage to pick a wicket but he went for 44 runs in three overs.

The Indian spinners did well on a short ground that saw over 400 runs scored in 39 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja went for 48 runs in a total of six overs that they bowled and managed to grab a wicket each.

Keeping in mind the struggle for the New Zealanders against spin on Friday, Kohli might be tempted to play three spinners and two fast bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are the other two spin options India have in their armoury.

The batting order clicked for India and despite Rohit Sharma failing with the bat, India managed to chase down a huge total in 19 overs.

KL Rahul scored a half-century and put on a 99-run partnership with Kohli that laid the foundation India's win.

Shreyas Iyer then finished the game with an unbeaten knock of 58.

For New Zealand, their senior batsmen stood up as Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scored fifties and Colin Munro also looked in good touch during his stay at the crease.

New Zealand will look for some changes in the bowling department as India hammered New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the ground during the chase.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the T20I series opener
  • India chased down the 204-run target with an over to spare
  • After the win, Virat Kohli defended his bowlers who conceded 203 runs
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.