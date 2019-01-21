Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand

New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor agreed that India captain Virat Kohli was the best ODI batsman in the world. But he also emphasised on hosts New Zealand to focus on the Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma rather can getting caught up with Virat Kohli . "He's a (Kohli) sensational player, the best one-day player going around, quite easily," Taylor was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. "It's easy to get caught up in him. (But) you've got two pretty good openers at the top, Sharma, and Dhawan before he gets in," he added.

Taylor is New Zealand's second highest run-getter in ODIs behind former captain Stephen Fleming and is the most experienced batsman in their present batting line-up. Taylor has been in prime form as he was New Zealand's highest run-getter in 2018 and continued his good form in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka where he scored 353 runs.

Taylor, Martin Guptill, and captain Kane Williamson will be the key batsmen for New Zealand that takes on India in the five-match ODI series beginning on January 23.

For India, the trio of Dhawan, Sharma, and Kohli have scored the bulk of runs in the limited overs format since the 2015 World Cup. In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Sharma brought up his 22nd ODI century in Sydney making 133 runs but ended up being on the losing side.

Kohli made 104 runs in Adelaide leading India to victory.

India's middle-order concern has been briefly addressed as veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni hit form in the ODI series becoming the 'Player of the Series' amassing 193 runs that included three back-to-back half centuries (51, 55* and 87*).