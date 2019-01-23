Watch: MS Dhoni's Tip Helps Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Trent Boult In Napier

MS Dhoni once again proved to be crucial for the Indian cricket team as his guidance helped Kuldeep Yadav dismiss Trent Boult during the first One-day International (ODI) in Napier. Veteran Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni read Trent Boult from behind the stumps and immediately asked Kuldeep Yadav to bowl a googly. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which Dhoni can be seen saying, "Yeh aankh bandh karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko." (He is going to block blindly. You can bowl him the other one).

Dhoni - Ye aankh band kar ke rokega. Idhar se daal sakta hai.

Kuldeep goes round the wicket.

Boult does exactly the same

Boult caught Sharma bowled Kuldeep.

Look at the reactions of Dhoni & Kuldeep

Dhoni ka dimaag Chacha Chaudhary se bhi tez chalta hai#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/aC8Vs0gUPc — The Joker (@cooljalz1808) January 23, 2019

Yadav followed Dhoni's instructions and got rid of Boult for one run. Boult had failed to pick Kuldeep's length and handed a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

Apart from the guidance given to Kuldeep, Dhoni was also involved in the stumping of Lockie Ferguson, who was dismissed for a duck.

New Zealand, after opting to bat, could only manage to score 157 runs as Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets for India. Pacer Mohammed Shami also proved to be lethal as he dismissed openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early before getting rid of Mitchell Santner.

However, during India's chase was stopped temporarily after the 10th over as sunlight hampered Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's view.